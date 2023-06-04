A worker on a washing machine assembly line at the AEG factory in Nuremberg, Germany. Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Germany, the great European power, loses momentum. The economy that the whole of Europe looked up to with admiration for its strength and wealth has entered a doldrums called a recession. It remains to be seen if it is a stumbling block from which it will come out without major shocks or if, as many analysts maintain, the European locomotive is accusing problems of greater depth, structural weaknesses that call into question the economic foundations of the country. While the diagnosis is being resolved, in the rest of the eurozone concern is spreading.

Germany is by far the largest economy in the bloc, with almost 30% of the gross domestic product (GDP). It is also the most important trading partner of almost all other countries. A stagnation of the giant is bad news for the rest, even if the situation is very far from the one that, in the early 2000s, led to Germany earning the nickname of “Europe’s sick man”. “Due to the great weight it has, a weak Germany means a weak euro area, and to a large extent this is where the stagnation of growth in recent quarters comes from, but it is still early to know if we are facing a structural decline of German industry,” points out Ángel Talavera, chief economist for Europe at Oxford Economics.

Until just a few days ago, it seemed that Germany was going to dodge the much-feared winter recession. The first quarter of the year was going to close with stagnation, but Destatis, the German statistical office, revised the figures downwards and came up with a surprise: GDP contracted by 0.3%. Economists such as Veronika Grimm, member of the German Council of Economic Experts (popularly known as “the five wise men”), stress that the data “is a little worse, but not dramatically worse than expected.” Enough, yes, to be a technical recession as it was the second quarter of the fall, after -0.5% at the end of 2022.

The drivers of the contraction are the weakness of private consumption due to inflation and the sluggishness of industrial activity. High energy prices from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and uncertainty have hit Germany hard. Grimm also highlights the role that the European Central Bank is playing: “The increase in interest rates is slowing down demand. This is what is intended: monetary policy aims to cushion demand to lower inflation. So we are in a phase of great challenges because it is starting to take effect and slow down the economy.

When asked if this is a temporary hiccup or something more worrisome, Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany, answers bluntly: “Germany has fallen into a longer structural stagnation.” In the short term, he lists the slow recovery in China, the impending recession in the United States and rising interest rates as headwinds that will continue to weigh on growth. But at the same time there are “structural challenges that are undermining Germany’s growth potential”: the energy transition, deglobalization and demography. “Over time, they could also become opportunities, but in the early years no country has been able to face so many challenges without losing economic strength,” he points out.

Risks to your industry

Germany has been one of the last European countries to return to the levels prior to the covid-19 crisis. The recovery was slower because it is much more dependent on world trade than most of its eurozone partners. Marcel Fratzscher, president of the Berlin Institute for Economic Research (DIW), stresses that the main factor in the recession this winter has not been industry, but low private consumption, but that this should not make us forget the enormous challenge facing to the future of industrial sectors such as the automobile sector, which is far behind in the development of electric mobility compared to its competitors. “Volkswagen or BMW’s electric car market share is minuscule in China. They have not been able to manage the transition and that is a huge risk for the next 10 or 15 years if they do not make the necessary investment”, he points out.

The threat of deindustrialization is the main headache for the authorities. As Brzeski points out, “no other country has benefited so much from cheap energy imports and globalization.” Cheap Russian gas, responsible to a large extent for the German economic success of the last two decades and with which it was going to move towards a decarbonized economy, is now history. Germany is paying much more for energy than in other parts of the world, and that paves the way for a loss of competitiveness. “It’s really scary for Germany, which is already facing competition from China and dealing with the effects of laws like the US IRA (Anti-Inflation Act), which gives huge subsidies to clean technologies, electric vehicles, the batteries,” recalls Gregory Claeys, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank.

Attracting investment is key to the future of the powerful German industry, which despite the recession is holding up well, recalls Fratzscher: “Industrial companies remain profitable, profits are high and the order book is relatively full.” The Economist, Professor of Macroeconomics at the Humboldt University of Berlin, points out two main obstacles: bureaucracy — “in addition to European regulations, we have national regulations, which are cumbersome, expensive and slow down investment” — and the lack of qualified labor.

The shortage of skilled workers is so acute that the coalition government of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals is preparing a series of legal changes to attract labor from outside the EU. In Germany there are currently two million job vacancies, in all sectors: from IT and engineering to healthcare and social services, including hospitality and tourism. “Demography is a huge problem for Germany,” Fratzscher stresses. The country faces a massive loss of workforce due to retirement in the next 10 years of five million more people than the young people who are going to join.

In the short term, the concern is contained, although the Ifo index, which measures business confidence, has fallen for the first time after six months of consecutive rises. “I don’t expect an endless recession. The economy might even post a brief rebound in the second quarter, but the overall story of subdued growth remains,” Brzeski notes. The latest Bundesbank report also predicts that in the second quarter economic production will increase again.

One of the keys will be the recovery of consumption. Despite the fact that inflation continues to be very high (it fell to 6.1% in May, after 7.2% in April and exceeding double digits in October), households should begin to notice the strong wage increases that they have been agreeing to unions and employers in recent months, explains Claeys. After the strikes that have paralyzed transport in Germany and the protests in different sectors, salary increases are beginning to close the gap.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not worried. “The prospects are very good,” he replied the day the revised data for the first quarter was released. “We will solve the challenges we face,” he settled the issue with a smile. But all eyes are on the management that the Government is going to do, in constant tension due to the differences in criteria of the three parties that make it up, of a recession that, however brief it may be, is interpreted as a symptom of a bad less passenger.

