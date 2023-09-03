CNBC: dependence on the Chinese market led to a recession in the German economy

In recent years, the German economy has become a subject of concern for Western media. About it informs American TV channel CNBC.

It is noted that the German economy is turning from the locomotive of Europe into a “sick person”. According to the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the G7 (G7), only Germany expects a reduction in GDP. Also, the country is facing various problems, including bureaucracy and an aging population, while the authorities are not proposing any effective reforms to solve the problems. Moreover, the Ministry of Economy does not believe in improvement even in the medium term, the material says.

In the coming years, the German economy will grow more slowly than in the US, UK, France and Spain. The recession of the German economy was also associated with dependence on the Chinese market. In particular, the imposition of trade restrictions by the United States also creates additional problems for export-oriented Germany, whose largest trading partner is China.

The fact that Europe’s largest economy has turned from a growth leader into a lagging one was previously reported by the British magazine The Economist. It was noted that dilapidated infrastructure, excessive bureaucracy and outdated business models are turning Germany into a museum of industry and technology.