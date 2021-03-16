The engineers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center conducted the last final tests on the satellite “DM Sat 1”, which is the first environmental nanometric satellite for the Dubai municipality, while this comes in preparation for its launch on March 20, to become the first nanometric satellite dedicated to environmental purposes launched by Dubai, equipped with The latest environmental satellite monitoring technology in the world.

