The step of Carlos Salcedo by the Cruz Azul Football Club has generated quite a bit of controversy from the beginning. His hiring gave a lot to talk about, as well as the captaincy that gave him Ricardo Ferretti upon arrival. And the most recent controversy was his controversial birthday party after a team loss.
With this as a reference, speculation has now begun about the continuity of the plant in the cement entity. In that sense, it is noted that the 30-year-old Mexican defender could leave the team after just one semester in La Noria.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“Carlos Salcedo is a member of Tuca Ferretti, do you think he will stay for the next tournament?” the journalist asked him. Miguel Ángel Briseño to his colleague Leon Lecanda during the last episode of the Podcast Blue Monster.
“It’s a toss-up, nothing guarantees that Titán Salcedo will stay in Cruz Azul for 2024. A couple of things work against him: the first is that it is an express request from Ricardo Ferretti and there were voices in the board that said: ‘engineer (Velázquez) do not hire Carlos Salcedo, we are going to bring in another defender’ (…) no They wanted Carlos Salcedo to arrive at Cruz Azul,” he mentioned.
“Another point that works against him is that negative influence, which the same management voices see that he exerts in the locker room (…) they can take advantage of that to decide which Salcedo leaves in December,” he responded. Lecandareporter ESPN.
Leon Lecanda remembered that Carlos Salcedo It represented a strong investment for the cement board, while pointing out that the defender has a two-year contract with the option of one more year based on performance and objectives. However, the journalist stated that this does not provide guarantees to the ‘Titan’.
“If at a given moment the coach changes and the new coach sees how the locker room issue is, or even without the coach, if the board convinces engineer Velázquez to remove him in December, the Titan might not continue in Cruz Azul,” he sentenced.
#signing #Cruz #Azul #Apertura