The receipt of the electricity of an average home welcomed to the voluntary price for the small consumer reaches 59.58 euros so far in February, which represents an rise of 53.4% ​​with respect to the same period of the previous year, when It was 38.83 euros.

This is reflected in the electricity bill of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), which reveals that with respect to this January period of this year, When it cost 59.97 euros the invoice is reduced by 0.7%.

In comparison to the previous year, the light continues to rise strongly as it has been happening since November, when it was first more expensive since August and then a six -month descenery streak was broken with a 4%increase, the second of the year after the January 11.4%.

In monthly terms, the light could lower after moderating the December growth path in January, when it rose 4.8%, and November, when fired 18.3%, after going down for the last time in September and ascend 10% in August, a rise that came after a slight fall in July thanks to the fact that electricity returned to the VAT of 10%.

The new PVPC that entered into Vigor in 2024, Rate that remains required to take advantage of the social bonus, incorporates a risk premium to cover the marketing companies due to the possibility that prices suffer large increases with respect to the cost to which they were previously hired.

The bulk of the reform is that the New PVPC calculation formula It incorporates a medium and long -term price basket to avoid strong oscillations, without losing short -term price references that promote efficient savings and consumption. In fact, it keeps the schedules of the tariffs, plain and valley.

To avoid strong price oscillations, the new system progressively reduces the linkage of the PVPC to the daily market taking into account the most stable prices offered by the term markets, where energy is acquired in advance in different future temporal horizons.

In this way, the proportion of linking with the price of pool will be progressively reduced, to incorporate the references of the futures markets, so that these They represent 25% in 2024, 40% in 2025 and 55% from 2026.

These price references to the term markets, in turn, will be composed of a basket of indicators with different temporal horizon. Specifically, 10% will correspond to the monthly product, 36% to the quarterly product and 54% to the annual product.

This evolution of the price of light corresponds to the invoice of an average consumer with a 4 kW contracted power and an annual demand of 3,240 kilowatts hour (kWh).