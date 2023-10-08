Chivas de Guadalajara is going through a difficult time. It seems that at this moment there is more uncertainty than certainty within the Sacred Flock. So far it is not known if Veljko Paunovic will continue to lead the club., due to the interest of Almería. It is also unknown if Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderón and Raúl Martínez will return to play with the team or if they will be permanently released.
Chivas de Guadalajara’s victory over Atlas helped the atmosphere within the squad to calm down a little and to create a little more peace of mind towards the end of the tournament. At the end of the Tapatío Classic, Paunovic declared that his intention is to remain in charge of the rojiblancos.
“From the first day I said that I want to be here for a long time and I want to win here. I have not done anything wrong nor can I respond to what is written. I am with you to the death and I am going to give everything until you want me here. Sincerely, and “That depends on the performance of the team and the union we have managed to have today.”
– Veljko Paunovic
Questioned about the status of Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderón and Raúl Martínez, who were suspended by the team indefinitely after committing indiscipline, the Serbian coach said the following about the situation of these footballers:
“He who wants to be forgiven has to do his part. Take the first step. Forgiveness is not asked for and not given, it is earned. The facts are also important, but it is a matter that will be discussed later”
– Veljko Paunovic
Some journalistic reports indicate Amaury Vergara, owner of Chivas, would have made the decision to dispense with the services of Alexis Vega permanently.
Guadalajara would seek to sell or exchange the player in the winter transfer market.
