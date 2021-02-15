How did you get infected? By recklessness? Did we do the right thing? Among the consequences of the coronavirus, a less visible one mortifies the sick and their families: guilt, which has become more evident in Mexico with the dramatic upswing in deaths.

The country is paying a lethal bill fed, among other causes, by a dozen end-of-the-year celebrations.

January was the deadliest month in nearly a year of the pandemic, with 32,729 deaths. The authorities assure that 60% of the infections occurred in home gatherings.

Mexico, with 126 million inhabitants, accumulates almost 174,000 deaths, a spiral that continues to grow in February with about 15,000 victims.

Paramedics transport a patient suspected of having Covid-19 to a military police hospital in Mexico. AFP photo

Although grieving over the death of her sister, a retired teacher tries to make the family forget their resentments.

They believe it was infected by a person who took a chance to go to a New Years party while waiting for test results.

“They were few, but one (of the guests) was a suspected case, she took the test and waited for the results for January. But because she was not alone, she said nothing. She infected everyone,” the woman told AFP under anonymity.

“I tell my niece (teenager) to forget grudges, that nothing will return his mother, look forward, “he adds.

In her consultation, Francesca Caregnato, psychotherapist and thanatologist, has found that guilt sometimes becomes a crippling burden.

With contagion or death, a range of questions, reproaches and the search for those responsible are opened. Who brought the virus? Was it necessary for him to come out?

“When there is a loss it is difficult for the family not to point out or point out. It is a very heavy guilt, but pointing out does not help in the grieving process,” he says.

The triggers

On December 28, the famous Mexican bolero player Armando Manzanero died after becoming infected at his birthday party. His age, 86, and diabetes exacerbated the disease.

“I see the photo with 30 people, without masks and I say: ‘What an irresponsible thing’! (…) Everyone there got covid “Juan Pablo Manzanero, son of the artist, told the newspaper Reforma.

Caregnato suggests not losing perspective in cases where the virus is only a “trigger” for deaths from old age or chronic illnesses.

The remorse he also harasses outside the family environment.

“I am leaving very sad because I feel that I was to blame,” says the note left at dawn by a domestic worker, after learning that the five members of the family she worked for had been infected.

She he had been infected after visiting his father on New Years, sick from the virus.

“I know it was not intentional, that sometimes you don’t even know how you get infected, but yes, it gave me courage, I talked about the covid a lot with her,” says Penelope Gutiérrez, a 36-year-old lawyer for whom that maid worked.

“I paid him extra not to use public transport, I told her that if she or someone in her family felt bad, don’t come, that she kept paying her, “recalls Gutiérrez, who spent a week hospitalized with her mother.

Another family, who lost their grandfather and a woman, and in which five more people were infected, still wonder if it was correct take her to a public hospital, overflowing with patients.

The old man died one day after presenting symptoms. “He did not suffer,” says a son.

But the woman spent a month intubated until the heart could not resist. “It was made worse by a hospital infection. My brother (widower) wonders: ‘What if he had gone to his usual doctor?'” He adds.

Talking about the loss helps to heal guilt, either with close people or in therapy, explains Caregnato.

“It is an outlet, it allows us to connect with the emotions and the actions that have been taken. And in therapy, through the questions I ask, the idea is that the other can find answers “he points out.

Source: AFP

PB