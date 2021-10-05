Locked in a tiny metal cage tied to a motorcycle. It is in this absurd condition that a baby moon bear was rescued in Tam Dao, Vietnam: the police seized him from an illegal wildlife trader who was transporting him from Laos on two wheels and Animals Asia welcomed him. in one of his sanctuaries, where Wonder can now live a life worthy of being called as such.

The fate of this little bear torn from his family and habitat was to end up in an illegal bile factory, where he would be subjected to the painful practice and other terrifying mistreatment for the rest of his life.

The police operation was due to a “tip” by Education for Natura Vietnam which had tracked down a post on Facebook in which the bear was being sold to the highest bidder.

Photo credits: Animals Asia Foundation

The bear was obviously very scared and exhausted from the journey. Animals Asia rescuers provided the police with a series of instructions on how to treat the animal while waiting for their arrival, then immediately began to build a relationship of trust with Wonder, as he was called, speaking to him in low voices, showing themselves and feeding him honey and watermelon with a long spoon.

Wonder is now safe and, once the quarantine is over, he will be able to join the other bears in the sanctuary, all torn from situations of exploitation and abuse: here awaits a life of friendships, relaxation in the open air and loving care, made possible by all supporters of the Animals Asia Foundation, a charity that has been trying to put an end to animal cruelty in Asia since 1998.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) And Instagram (click here)

The weekly and free newsletter has restarted, if you want to subscribe click here