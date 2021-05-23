The postcard is undeniable: there is more and more empty premises In Buenos Aires city. According to industry sources, 66% more than before the pandemic. The outlook could get worse with the new restrictions. But There are also neighborhoods in Buenos Aires that knew how to emerge and, along the way, they redoubled the commercial bet.

It is that in the 2020 pandemic there was a double movement. On the one hand, the most important Buenos Aires centers were emptied at an unprecedented rate. Microcentro, Puerto Madero and certain sections of Recoleta and Belgrano lost public and sales.

Even Santa Fe Avenue, which seemed unscathed by bad spells, has more premises for rent than ever, according to the Chamber of Merchants of that artery (Casafe).

On the other hand, less commercial areas took the lead and increased both their sales and the circulation of people. They are neighborhood circuits, what they gained ground with the reinforcement of local trade in a pandemic.

While downtown Buenos Aires remained empty, the neighborhood commercial circuits recovered. Photo Maxi Failla

The latest restrictive measures could even benefit them. From Saturday, Buenos Aires residents can only make purchases at businesses near their homes. And what little movement there is is going to be concentrated in the neighborhoods.

One of the most outstanding neighborhood circuits is that of the Pedro Goyena avenue, in Caballito, which in recent years was populated with bars, restaurants and more nearby businesses, in some cases during the pandemic. This is indicated by a survey prepared at the request of Clarion by the Federation of Commerce and Industry of the City of Buenos Aires (Fecoba) before the new restrictions were known.

Pedro Goyena avenue is the one that was most populated with gastronomic venues and businesses in recent months. Photo Maxi Failla

“Both the number of people circulating in the area and sales increased, especially as a gastronomic pole. The influx of public is massive throughout the week and throughout the day ”, highlighted Hugo Zetta, secretary of the Pedro Goyena Merchants Association.

The latest addition to that avenue is a Temple brewery, which opened two weeks ago on the corner of Doblas. Although these days, like the rest of the gastronomic places in the neighborhood and the City, you can only work with delivery or take away. In the case of Pedro Goyena, where one of the strengths is gastronomy, the measures may have an impact on a decrease in consumption in the area.

The Temple bar, in Pedro Goyena and Doblas. Photo Maxi Failla

Meanwhile, the representatives of the merchant unions of Almagro, Liniers, Colegiales, Villa Crespo, Villa Devoto and the Lugano a Cielo Abierto Civil Association they have been noticing an increase in movement.

In these neighborhoods, the strength registered in the survey was not gastronomic but rather proximity items, such as the sale of essential products and personal care services: food, pharmacy, hardware, hairdresser and gift shops.

There are certain items that stand out in only some of those neighborhoods: clothing in Colegiales, especially on Cabildo Avenue, and automotive parts in Villa Crespo.

Occupation of the premises

The data on occupation of Buenos Aires business premises are from the Argentine Chamber of Commerce (CAC), which detected an increase in vacancy of around 66% in relation to the two months prior to the pandemic, and 26.2% in the second two months of 2021 compared to the first.

In the City, the number of empty stores increased 66% during the pandemic. Photo Maxi Failla

However, from the CAC itself they recognize that there were areas where vacancies decreased: Avenue Council from its beginning to La Pampa (part of the neighborhoods of Palermo, Colegiales and Belgrano), the avenue Rivadavia in its passage through Balvanera, Caballito, Flores and Liniers, and the avenue Avellaneda in Flores and Floresta.

However, a tour allows you to observe a string of empty stores in Rivadavia between Hidalgo and Colpayo and also on the adjacent streets, which attract attention because they are in the most central area of ​​Caballito. A few blocks from there, on Avenida Goyena, the activity grows, although the restrictions weigh.

The case of Villa Urquiza

Villa Urquiza is a witness case of neighborhood poles that are potentiated in pandemic: the coming and going of people got off there much less than in other Buenos Aires centers. The keys: the growing importance of local shopping, the stable population on the rise and a trade still with potential, which continues to develop on the Triunvirato in the direction of the Incas.

The movement in Triunvirato and Olazábal, in Villa Urquiza. The commercial activity of the neighborhood grows hand in hand with the increase in the stable population. Photo Maxi Failla

They look themselves few empty premises in the commercial sections of Villa Urquiza: just four for rent in a route along Triunvirato avenue between La Pampa and Monroe, and Olazábal and Monroe avenues between those of Los Constituyentes and Álvarez Thomas.

There’s also few vacancies in the young food and shopping area of ​​DoHo (Villa Urquiza and Villa Ortúzar), a linear area that extends along the parallel Donado and Holmberg streets between Monroe and Los Incas avenues.

Villa Urquiza even saw inaugurate premises In the last 14 months, most of them have been close: from crumb sandwiches, fruits and vegetables, underwear, bazaar. Also a pharmacy: Farmaplus exchanged one of its headquarters in Microcentro for the corner of Triunvirato and Olazábal, where Accademia della Pizza used to operate, which closed in a pandemic.

“This is a very good corner. People are here, not downtown, that’s why we moved”, Explains Facundo Horme, afternoon manager of the pharmacy, who previously worked in a branch of the chain in Bajo Buenos Aires.

The merchants of Villa Urquiza say that there are more people there than in the center. Photo Maxi Failla

Anyway, the movement of people does not always translate into sales and a large number of shops are observed that are empty or with few customers as the afternoon progresses. Nor does the closure of the Echeverría station on subway B help, a measure taken since the beginning of the pandemic so that fewer people travel, highly criticized by both neighbors and merchants.

“In Monroe there is more movement. The station works there, here Echeverría closed kills us. After noon, the number of customers drops a lot, ”laments Gerardo, manager of the neighborhood branch of the La Juvenil pasta factory.

Next door, the greengrocer No Any Vegetable opened two weeks ago. “We are from the neighborhood and we came here because this place was available, but the closure of the subway affects a lot”, Explains one of the partners, Fernando Freiz.

In Villa Urquiza there is a high occupation of the premises on Triunvirato avenue, especially between Monroe and La Pampa. Photo Maxi Failla

Ernesto Acuña is a Buenos Aires delegate of the Union Kiosqueros de la República Argentina (UKRA), and also owner of a kiosk in the neighborhood for more than two decades. Five years ago he moved it to Avenida Olazábal 5314, four blocks from Triunvirato.

“There is no difference with the movement of two years ago,” Acuña observes. The premises that close are rented at most after 15 days. The neighborhoods that kept the clientele are fine, in all respects ”.

Although the entire City is affected by the coronavirus crisis, the commercial areas of Villa Urquiza and other neighborhoods such as Caballito, Villa Crespo and Almagro suffer less from the pandemic crisis. The other side of a movement that, in the most traditional centers, only shows desolation.

