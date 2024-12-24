BULLFIGHTING
After fighting only two bullfights in the season, his name has once again resounded after his impressive work at the festival to benefit those affected by the dana in Villaseca de la Sagra
«It was Daniel Luque who recommended Manolo Campuzano as my attorney; “We quickly understood each other, we both know what we want.”
He shares a tent with Daniel Luque in ‘Lo Álvaro’, Juan Pedro Domecq’s livestock temple. The one from Gerena, who was his first supporter even before he debuted as a bullfighter, supports him now that few come close to his candle. They both know the path to triumph…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#rebirth #bullfighter #Álvaro #Lorenzo #hit #rock #bottom #realize
Leave a Reply