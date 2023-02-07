After 115 days Dusan Vlahovic returned to scoring with the Juve shirt. Twice, against Salernitana: the first from a penalty kick, as had already happened on the first day of the championship against Sassuolo, and then from open play, optimizing a nice ball served deep by Fagioli. The Serbian center forward is truly back, certifying what Max Allegri said on the eve of the match. “I see him as much more dynamic, he’s never been so good, not even when he arrived last year from Florence”.