Sometimes, fortunately, they come back. After years of forced exile from the principality, dark years of illness and fears during which she did not even see her children again, Charlène of Monaco takes back the stage. In Monte Carlo she appeared in public together with her husband, Prince Albert and her children Jacques and Gabriella. And she also granted (after a disturbing silence in which everyone feared the worsening of her health conditions) a long interview with Munich-Matin in which she announces not only that she feels all the energy of the champion of twenty years ago but that she wants to go back to swimming.

«I feel in excellent shape, happy and serene», she said, so much so that she would like to return to sports as soon as possible. «I walk regularly, but I would like to resume swimming training, to recover a little more energy and feel stronger».

The “reappearance”

First at the stadium with her husband Alberto to follow the match between South Africa and Scotland valid for the Rugby World Cup, then the photos together with their children Jacques and Gabriella, who have started school again: the last few days have been intense for Charlène from Monaco, after all, the princess is decidedly better than a few months ago and today she is more than active, both on the institutional and private fronts.

First at the stadium with her husband Alberto to follow the match between South Africa and Scotland valid for the Rugby World Cup, then the photos together with their children Jacques and Gabriella, who have started school again: the last few days have been intense for Charlène from Monaco, after all, the princess is decidedly better than a few months ago and today she is more than active, both on the institutional and private fronts.

The princess’s official statements arrive a few days after those released by Albert II to Corriere della Sera, in which he said he was tired of the rumors about an alleged crisis with his wife. According to gossip, in fact, Charlène lives in Switzerland and she sees Alberto only by appointment; a superficial relationship, with nothing more in common. Albert II said he was outraged by that gossip: «These rumors hurt me – clarified the prince – Charlène is always by my side. She had some difficulties many months ago now, but thank goodness she is over it now. She supports me in leading the Principality, then we are not attached to each other 24 hours a day, we are also a working couple and work sometimes allows us to see each other only at the end of a long day full of appointments.”

And looking at them together, actually, all this sidereal distance is not perceived even considering the fact that the two (again according to the gossips) would be in crisis from the day of the yes, when she would have attempted to escape even in front of the altar.

Finally, as Vanity Fair summarizes «Between hypotheses and court chatter, life flows apparently peacefully, with a union focused on the Principality and the children, always the first thought of the former Olympic swimmer. Charlène of Monaco wants a happy childhood for her children, certain that belonging to a family like the Monegasque one will be able to give the twins support, so that they can understand their role in the future.”