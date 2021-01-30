Hatem Ben Arfa became the first player to exceed 600 dribbles in Ligue 1 yesterday since the prestigious Opta portal, specialized in advanced statistics, analyzes the competition. The midfielder played a great game against Olympique de Lyon, being a constant threat during the 90 minutes and remembering at times that player who ten years ago was one of the greatest promises in European football.

Ben Arfa’s season is going from low to high. In October, the 33-year-old born in Clamart signed against all odds with Girondins de Bordeaux after a short-lived stint at Valladolid in which he practically did not play. In the south of France, the French international has found the peace and quiet he was looking for. He has no pressure, he is the team leader, all attacks go through his boots and he has an extraordinary facility for generating chances and dribbling his opponents.

One of the reasons why Bordeaux have gone from fighting for salvation to settling in the middle of the table is the quality of Ben Arfa. He has participated in six goals this season (2 goals and 4 assists), and always generates advantages for his teammates. He bounces the corners, throws the fouls, he is always the team’s first option to look for the rival goal … We are facing one of the greatest talents in the history of French football and who did not finish settling because of his mentality and his irregularity.