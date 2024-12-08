The Syrian insurgents announced their entry into Damascus in the early hours of this Sunday, just eleven days after beginning an offensive against the Government of Bashar Al Assadwho according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had left the country, with no known destination. From the Kremlin they claim that Assad had “resigned from his position.”

“Following negotiations between Bashar al-Assad and several participants in the armed conflict on the territory of Syria, he decided to resign from his presidential position and left the country with instructions to carry out the transfer of power peacefully,” the spokeswoman said. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova.

Abu Mohamed Al Jolaniconsidered a terrorist by the US and the UN Security Council, has led his Islamist group Levant Liberation Agency the great offensive in Syria that in just twelve days has reached the country’s capital.

November 27

An insurgent coalition led by the Levant Liberation Organization (heir to the former Syrian affiliate of Al Qaeda), supported by Türkiye, begins an offensive against the government of the Syrian president. The Islamists manage to cut the highway that connects Aleppo with Damascus and control other key arteries in the north of the country.

The offensive comes as Türkiye seeks to reestablish diplomatic ties with Syria, for which The Syrian president wants Ankara to withdraw its troops sooner from several areas of northern Syria and stop supporting opposition groups. Meanwhile, Russia, the main supporter of the Syrian Army, is focused on the war in Ukraine.

November 28

The rebels take control of most of the province of Idlib, in the northeast of the country, where a ceasefire agreed by Turkey and Russia has been in force since 2020.

Russian aviation launches attacks against areas controlled by Islamist factions on the outskirts of Aleppo and Idlib.

November 29

The rebels manage to enter five neighborhoods in the west of the city of Aleppo, in northern Syria and the second largest city in the country, after three days of offensive against regular Syrian troops.

November 30

Aleppo falls with little resistance. The Levant Liberation Organization and armed factions backed by Turkey consolidate their control in almost the entire city and the neighboring province of Idlib after taking the strategic city of Maarat al Numan, since 2020 in the hands of the Syrian Army, and later Khan Sheikhun, bordering the administrative demarcation of Hama, in north-central Syria.

December 1

The Government of Damascus mobilizes diplomatic channels to obtain political support to stop the rebel offensive, while the Islamist factions establish their dominance in Aleppo, where other armed groups operate, especially Syrian Kurdish ones, and continue their offensive towards Hama, in the center of the country.

December 2

The death toll exceeds 500 after six days of offensive. The president of Iran, Masud Pezeshkianreaffirms its support for Syria and offers “any help” to Damascus. The Syrian Army and its Russian allies launch airstrikes against insurgent groups on the outskirts of Al Safira, southeast of Aleppo.

December 3

The Russian Ministry of Defense announces naval maneuvers near the coast of Syria, with the use of new generation hypersonic weapons. For their part, the Democratic Syrian Forces (FSD), an alliance led by Kurds, announce that they “have become responsible” for seven towns in eastern Syria, previously controlled by Syrian government forces and Iranian militias.

December 4

The foreign ministers of Russia and Egypt, Sergei Lavrov and Badr Abdelatyrespectively, debate the conflict in Syria.

December 5

Islamist insurgents announce that They have “completely” dominated the city of Hamain central Syria, a few hours after they entered the country’s fourth largest city, adding their strategic conquest to that of Aleppo.

December 6

The insurgent alliance continues its offensive towards the city of Homs, while the Syrian Army tries to resist and repel the advance to prevent another provincial capital from falling.

The Military Operations Command of the rebel coalition manages to control the populations of Tar Maela and Al Ghantua few kilometers north of the city of Homs.

December 7

Bashar al Assad It is fenced. Local groups in the province of Deraa, in the south of the country and bordering Jordan, manage to control the regional capital, the cradle of the revolts in 2011 framed in the so-called Arab Springwhile Druze groups dominate the city of Al Sueida, capital of the homonymous province east of Deraa.

The two main allies of the Syrian Government, Iran and Russia, and the greatest support of the armed opposition, Turkey, are bringing closer positions to request a cessation of hostilities and begin a dialogue to end the war in Syria.

December 8

Al Jolani claims victory after insurgents control Damascus.