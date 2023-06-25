The armed rebellion led by the leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Russia was one of the biggest challenges facing President Vladimir Putin in the more than 23 years he has been in poweran episode that, moreover, occurs in the middle of the Ukrainian counteroffensive against its troops.

Although the Kremlin acknowledged yesterday that there was a pact mediated between Belarus and Wagner to avoid a “bloodbath”and that the militiamen will return to their camps, the uprising tested the unity and cohesion of the high command of the Russian Army.

The crisis lasted just over 24 hours and began when the leader Prizgozhin, who has fought the Ukrainian army with blood and fire during the invasion as another armed wing of Russia, and who has been an old ally of Putin, accused the General Staff of his own country of attacking the bases of the Wagner group.



On repeated occasions, these mercenaries have accused the Russian army of not sufficiently equipping its militias or of hindering their progress with red tape, in addition to scoring victories that, according to Prigozhin, were actually achieved thanks to Wagner’s fighters.

we are patriots Nobody plans to surrender at the request of the President, the security services or anyone

The paramilitary chief said that they would retaliate and that he would “execute” the military leadershipstarting with the Minister of Defense, and who would “crush” anyone who got in the way. A Moscow Anti-Terrorism Committee announced the initiation of a criminal case against Prigozhin, seeing Wagner’s statements as a direct threat.

The tension rose to a maximum when yesterday Wagner’s troops began to cross the Russian border from Ukraine. First, they took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, including its headquarters and airfield. This is a key city for the Russian army, as it is an operations and logistics center for the invasion.

According to Wagner, the military stationed in that city showed no resistance. Then, the militants began to head towards the Lipetsk region, 340 kilometers south of Moscow and also to Voronej (located between Lipetsk and Rostov), ​​creating a kind of corridor to reach the capital. When the crisis was raging, Putin vowed to punish Prigozhin’s “betrayal” and assured that he would quell any attempt at “civil war” at all costs.

By this time, the world was wondering if Russia could fall into a confrontation on a larger scale. In a televised address, the Russian president addressed the nation with a martial tone to denounce that Wagner’s troop movements within Russian territory are “a stab in the back” for Russia.

“What we are facing is exactly a betrayal. A betrayal caused by the excessive ambition and personal interests” of a man, he added, promising that this situation would have his “punishment”. Wagner’s boss replied immediately afterward that the President was “very wrong” to accuse the paramilitaries of “treason”. “We are patriots. No one plans to surrender at the request of the President, the security services or anyone,” Prigozhin said, criticizing the Kremlin directly for the first time.

Soldiers from the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group block a street leading to the headquarters building of the Southern Military District (back) in the center of Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia. Photo: ARKADY BUDNITSKY. EFE

What we are dealing with is exactly a betrayal. A betrayal caused by excessive ambition and personal interests

However, and surprisingly, an agreement was reached whose strings were moved by Belarus and which was also confirmed by the Kremlin and Wagner. The volatile paramilitary leader, who had promised to “liberate the Russian people” by taking his troops to Moscow, finally backed down to avoid spilling “Russian blood,” in his words. “Our columns turn around and we go back to our camps,” he declared.

In accordance with the agreement reached, Prigozhin went to Belarus and will not be prosecuted in Russia, like his fighters, taking into account the Ukrainian “merits at the front” of the paramilitary group, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

“The main objective was to avoid a bloodbath (…) and clashes with unpredictable results,” Peskov said. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin and who has known Prigozhin himself for more than two decades, appears to have played a key mediating role. According to Minsk, it was he who proposed to Wagner’s boss to stop his advance into Russia. “We are grateful to the President of Belarus for these efforts,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

View of the troops and militias of the Wagner group. Photo: Telegram channel of Concord group. AFP / ARKADY BUDNITSKY. EFE

The truth is that this episode shows fractures, especially with the Russian military high command. Although Putin faced various terrorist attacks, including in Moscow, during the second war in Chechnya (1999-2009), he had never seen himself in the position of an insurrection by forces fighting at his command.

By the way, Andrew A. Michta, dean of the Marshall Center’s School of International and Security Studies, said on his Twitter account: “Internal unrest in Russia with Prigozhin’s forces threatening to push further into the country follows the pattern historic in Russia, where a setback/defeat in a foreign war fuels internal fracture. The more that passes, the weaker the Putin regime becomes.”

From Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the mercenary militia rebellion demonstrates Russia’s “obvious” weakness and stressed that his country is protecting Europe “from Russian evil and chaos.”

Even the same Western countries, which widely support Kiev in its efforts to stop the Russian onslaught during the invasion, were vigilant of the situation all the time yesterday (see attached note). Even the Chief of Staff of the United States Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, canceled a trip to Israel to analyze what was happening in Russia. For its part, and in the opinion of British military intelligence, Russia faced the “most significant challenge” in recent times and the “loyalty” of its security forces.

Even if the Russian leader prevails in the immediate battle against Wagner, it’s hard to believe that Putin can finally survive this kind of humiliation.

For his part, Gideon Rachman, the Financial Times’ top columnist for international affairs, said: “Even if the Russian leader prevails in the immediate battle against Wagner, it is hard to believe that Putin can ultimately survive this kind of humiliation. His prestige, his power, even his life, are now at stake.”

For now, Russia’s top leaders have backed Putin. The speaker of the lower house of the Russian Parliament, Viacheslav Volidin, urged the population to support “President Vladimir Putin, Commander-in-Chief”, and his counterpart in the upper house, Valentina Matvienko, stressed that Russia’s strength lies in ” unity” and its “historic intolerance of betrayals and provocations”.

Meanwhile, Patriarch Cyril, head of the Russian Orthodox Church and an ally of Putin, also called for “unity” in the face of “attempts to sow discord.”

After the announcement of the withdrawal, some exceptional security measures taken in Russia began to be lifted in the face of Wagner’s advancein particular in the Lipetsk region, south of the capital, through which the paramilitaries had entered, in Moscow, and in the Russian region of Kaluga, whose regional capital is located 180 km south of Moscow.

“The restrictions imposed today are beginning to be lifted. In the near future, we will reopen access to the region’s roads,” said the regional governor, Igor Artamonov.

Meanwhile, reporters from the AFP agency witnessed that in Rostov Wagner’s troops began to withdraw and hundreds of citizens greeted the fighters with applause and cheers.



The Kremlin, in any case, plunged into a serious crisis yesterday and, amid the confusion, Kiev seized the opportunity to launch offensive maneuvers against Russian forces on the eastern front and made new “advances in all directions,” it announced. the Ministry of Defence.

But, details aside, the big question that remains in the air is: what is happening in Russia? Why a businessman who leads a group of mercenaries can force Putin to negotiate? Something is moving in the bowels of Russia and that is why the West is watching with great concern.

