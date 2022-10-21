IN THE SECRETARIAT of National Defense (Sedena) it is assumed that the hacking of its information systems was not the product of common cybercriminals, of those who are moved by money or ideals.

The militia knows that it was the intelligence agencies of the United States government, DEA, CIA or the Pentagon itself, with the aim of slapping a key juncture in relations with Mexico.

But they are also clear that they could not violate their databases without someone inside who facilitated access to the six terabytes of thousands of hours of audio and video and millions of documents.

In the Sedena there are currently two clearly identified sides: those of the acting secretary, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, and those of the former secretary of the past six-year term, Salvador Cienfuegos.

The latter continues to have a relevant weight in high command of the Army. His strength was on display two years ago, when he was arrested in the United States on drug-trafficking and money-laundering charges.

The first reaction, then, of both President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and General Secretary Sandoval, was that of a demarcation that inflamed many three-star generals.

“This is an unequivocal sign of the decomposition of the regime, of how the public function, the governmental function in the country, was degraded during the neoliberal period,” said the Tabascan.

The ten most important Army and Air Force division generals conveyed to their Commander-in-Chief an amazement at such a statement and the weak position assumed before the DEA.

Far from healing the wound, the differences have deepened in the following two years: Sandoval fostered a new military elite that benefited from the economic power that López Obrador gave to Sedena.

There are two classes in the military: a minority that displaces civilians and occupies managerial positions in brand new companies, and a majority that in the least of cases builds works and distributes vaccines and in the worst goes out to confront organized crime cartels.

The discontent increased with the 21 arrest warrants that were issued against the same number of soldiers who were accused of forced disappearance and organized crime in the Ayotzinapa case.

Just when the clash between Sandoval and the Undersecretary of Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, the Guacamaya group appeared and the leaks of the Sedena archives.

This week was particularly fatal for General Sandoval, who, like no other Secretary of Defense, showed what he is made of.

Perhaps that is why Cienfuegos never put him on the list of recommendations to López Obrador to hold the position.

GOVERNOR ALFREDO del Mazo Maza took a step yesterday toward the election of the PRI candidate for governor of the State of Mexico, a unity candidacy that will be backed by the PAN and the PRD in the Alianza Va por México. But be careful: the fact that Alejandra del Moral has been designated as the Coordinator in Defense of Edomex does not necessarily mean that the already former Secretary of Social Development is that candidate. Ana Lilia Herrera, who has managed to position herself in 125 municipalities, 45 districts and 20 regions of the state, continues to gain strength in various sectors of the Mexican PRI movement and enjoys the sympathy of former governors such as Arturo Montiel, Emilio Chuayffet, Eruviel Ávila and César Camacho.

And if in the end it is confirmed that Del Moral will be the candidate, the next step will be to see if, indeed, the governor of El Mazo will decisively support an alliance to, as indicated by Alejandra’s new position, “defend” Edomex. And there are doubts about the real commitment of the former president of Huixquilucan. There can be three paths that it follows: that it pushes Del Moral’s candidacy without hindrance, that it supports it publicly but that in short does not put money into it and let it die, or that it flatly agrees with the 4T government not to put its hands in the electoral process of 2023. This last scenario is not remote and it is so not that around Toluca and Paseo de Tollocan a disturbing species began to circulate this week: did Governor Del Mazo give up and already agreed with Andrés Manuel López Obrador join the club of Quirino Ordaz, Claudia Pavlovich, Miguel Aysa and Carlos Joaquín González? What was the reason for his recent visit to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis?

ABOUT leadership, a week ago Dante Delgado invited his main cadres to dinner at his house in the San Jerónimo Lídice neighborhood. Jorge Álvarez Maynez, Patricia Mercado, Juan Zepeda, Clemente Castañeda, Mirza Flores, among others, attended. The reason was to announce the holding of a seminar next week, Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 October. The theme is the movement of Social Democracy in Mexico. The three main speakers will be Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, Porfirio Muñoz Ledo and Dante himself. His protagonism left in the environment the suspicion that he wants to start outlining himself as the presidential candidate in 2024, something that those close to him categorically rule out.

“The candidate will be Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, it is a very valuable brand with which MC will seek to gain a 12% share of the national electorate to try to be the pivotal party.” The orange farm began to riot on Sunday, October 9, on a tour of Monterrey, where Dante ruled out the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, as his party’s candidate for the Presidency. But as of that week, the young politician has not wasted a forum to reiterate his aspirations, going against his leader. Nobody understands why Delgado Rannauro insists on leading his party alone to the elections, both in 2023 in the State of Mexico and in the presidential elections of 2024. Will he already have a pact with Andrés Manuel López Obrador to fragment the vote in favor of Brunette?

“I SEE IT WITH the face of a Senator… a person like you would do the Senate good,” Senator Beatriz Paredes snapped at Arturo Zaldívar. It was during a meeting last week with members of the PRI parliamentary group in the Upper House. There were Claudia Ruiz Massieu, Sylvana Beltrones, Nuvia Mayorga, Claudia Anaya, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, Jorge Carlos Marín, Eruviel Ávila, Manuel Añorve, Mario Zamora. Where is the Minister President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation going next January, once he leaves office? Everything indicates that he will no longer stay the year that still remains in his term and that the possibility of relieving Alejandro Gertz Manero of the Attorney General’s Office seems increasingly distant. There are those who see him, indeed, as a possible candidate for Morena for the Senate in 2024. Do not rule him out.

ANOTHER WHO ALREADY raised his hand for the Senate is Manlio Fabio Beltrones. The Sonoran wants to lead them again in 2024. Already between 2010 and 2011 he was president of the Chamber of Senators and before, from 2004 to 2005, he was of the Chamber of Deputies. In both positions, he operated as a retaining wall for many initiatives by PAN presidents Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón. Manlio reappeared this week on the PRI catwalk organized by the party’s leader, Alejandro Moreno. He told her that in order to remove the pressure from his opponents “Alito” he began to open the political institute beyond his unconditional members of the National Executive Committee. The tricolors are aware that Morena will very possibly retain the Presidency, but he will lose Congress, so the governability of the country will be given to Deputies and Senators, which is where they will send their best cadres.