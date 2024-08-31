I know it seems like a joke, but to me the idea of ​​flirting in the supermarket seems like a rebellious act and Mercadona lovers like the beginning of a revolution. Because this trend invites us to feel like erotic beings when we drag the shopping cart loaded with all the routine and resignation that can fit inside. And it requires us to do it at seven in the evening, when the body is tired and worn out by work, because it is just then that we become desirable and desiring bodies. It might seem that no one would feel capable of flirting in these circumstances, but there are millions of us Mercadona lovers: people determined to change the red rose for the pineapple on a blind date, the carriage for the pumpkin, Tinder for the supermarket and the infallibility of the algorithm for the chance of the encounter. They will say that it is just another joke, but when an entire country laughs at the same time, it must be taken seriously.

Every action is followed —as we feared and even hoped for— by a reaction. Gurus assure us that technology will isolate us, that virtuality will prevail in relationships and that soon we will be paired by AI. However, the search for spaces and human contact in traditional settings is also the response to the excess of communication and digital boom. And I believe that this need for contact is related to the furor unleashed by the video of actress Viva Lin and her friend Carla about flirting in Mercadona. Its author believes that the key to success is the need for humor. She says that people want to laugh more than flirt. And I allow myself to add that, above laughter, love or sex, people want people.

I dare to suggest that flirting in the supermarket is related to the rise of other similar seduction spaces that already function as erotic contexts: clubs running, mountain, reading or cooking events that bring people together around gyms, bookstores or kitchens… If you look closely, they refer to very traditional activities of people looking for more honest relationships. And by honest I mean in person and not influenced by technology. Because Mercadona being the new Tinder is a way of laughing at Tinder. And, most importantly, a way of affirming our bodies without the concealment that the Internet demands.

Why? Because networks and algorithms are effective at connecting interests, but they often fail at creating links, since they almost always lack the information necessary for us to relate honestly. We assume that networks are a machine for creating massive information (and sometimes disinformation). But we forget that they also represent a way of hiding information in human relationships. Characters and products are represented, but I don’t know present in its naked spontaneity. In the case of seduction, bodies are manipulated with filters or static images, before being offered in their spontaneous splendor to one’s own and others’ gaze. Well, that splendor of fragility is what is claimed as an object of love. And this evening you can find it at 7:00 p.m. in the frozen food aisle. See you there.

Ideas that inspire, challenge and change, don’t miss anything KEEP READING

Sign up here to the weekly Ideas newsletter.