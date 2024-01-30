Dozens of tractors and a few hay bale transport trucks blocked the A-10 motorway on Monday near Longvilliers, about 55 kilometers southwest of Paris. The cutting of the road, one of the most important to enter the capital, is part of a series of protests at the entrances to the main French cities in the same protest line experienced in Germany, Belgium and half a dozen other European countries in this months.

A wave is sweeping through Europe: the rebellion of farmers and ranchers who feel suffocated not only by competition from imports, but above all by the accumulation of procedures and permits, and the significant costs associated with applying the rules of the European Union ( EU) in the fight against climate change, a burden so heavy that Old World peasants have dubbed it “punitive ecology.”

The popular uprising in the countryside coincides with the start of the campaign for the elections to the European Parliament that will be held between June 6 and 9 in the 27 countries of the EU. Analysts warn of the risk of an advance by the radical right, opposed to the so-called Green Deal, the same one against whose rules farmers and ranchers are protesting.

Images of the blockades in France.

The first bell of the rural revolt rang in the Netherlands in June 2022, when tens of thousands of farmers marched to the cities, blocked roads and besieged police stations and residences of political leaders. They sought to corner Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government, which had just announced a 30 percent reduction in the country's cattle herd..

The Netherlands is a dairy powerhouse, and reducing its livestock to such a proportion was no small matter. The measure is part of a package that seeks, in that country, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and livestock by 50 percent. More than 10,000 farms could disappear if the measures come into full operation.

From the Dutch countryside, the winds of revolt blew towards Belgium, and from there to Germany – which experienced gigantic rural protests a couple of weeks ago that paralyzed Berlin – before reaching France, where the main blockades are concentrated this week, including an attempt to block the Rungis supply center, which supplies Paris.

Last September, While the Ministers of Agriculture of the 27 EU countries met in Córdoba (Spain), more than 6,000 Iberian farmers and ranchers demonstrated to protest, among other reasons.against “the unbearable environmental demands of the European Commission”, the executive body of the EU.

Protests in Paris by farmers.

For Arnaud Rousseau, the president of the FNSEA, the large union federation of the French countryside, “the ferment of these protests is the same: there is a misunderstanding between the reality of the countryside and the decisions taken by the governments.”

And that, as Rousseau reminded the Parisian newspaper Le Monde a few days ago, “30 percent of the European budget goes to agriculture”.

Despite this amount, Rousseau explains that it is urgent to “rethink the degrowth objectives of the European Green Deal”, the set of EU regulations to fight climate change, with the ambitious objective of turning the continent into a carbon-neutral region. in 2050, and which involves decreasing agricultural activity significantly.

On Monday, the French philosopher Robert Redeker summarized in a column in the Parisian newspaper Le Figaro the criticism of the movement's radical environmentalists. “Earth Uprising, who have staged violent protests against agricultural exploitations that green militants consider harmful to the ecosystem. “The farmers' revolt (…) is the true uprising of the people of the land (…) against the environmentalists who have wanted a land without those people”.

French farmers at the A4 motorway blocking point in Jossigny, east of Paris.

The reasons for the protest

The farmers' unrest has been going on for a long time. In each European country there are specific reasons related to what agricultural unions consider “unfair competition from the third world.” For them, the import of Brazilian meat, cereals from South America and Asia, and fruits from Africa and the Antilles is stimulated by the low production costs in those regions of the world.

There wages are lower, but above all there are fewer restrictions on the use of pesticides, the accumulation of water reserves and the cutting down of forests. Added to this competition, which comes from behind, is the increase in Europe in the prices of fossil fuels such as diesel, which are used intensively in farm machinery and in transport vehicles for their inputs and products.

The farmers' revolt (…) is the true uprising of the people of the land (…) against the environmentalists who have wanted a land without those people.

The increases and surcharges that punish these fuels are part of the Green Pact, which seeks to discourage their use. “That can be assumed by city dwellers, who have metro, tram and electric buses to get around,” an official from the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty explained to EL TIEMPO. But in rural areas it is very difficult to give up internal combustion vehicles and machines.”

Within the Green Deal there are other measures that aim to eliminate pesticides to convert all agriculture to organic, limit the use of groundwater, rivers and lakes, and require rural owners to allocate a significant area of ​​their farm to the protection of biodiversity. . “All of this is very well-intentioned,” explained the official, who questions the harshness of some of these measures and that is why he speaks with reserve, “but it involves costly efforts for the people of the countryside.”

Even, Among those who take advantage of these restrictions, all this implies an overload of paperwork and procedures, “so that farmers and ranchers today spend almost as much time on the computer filling out forms as they do in front of the work”, add the source. This happens in France, but also in the other EU countries.

Farmers in France participate in a protest called by unions.

Among beef, chicken, pork, sheep and goat farmers, annoyance has turned to outrage. A report from the FAO (the UN agency that deals with agriculture and food) released at the beginning of December maintains that the breeding of these animals causes 12 percent of the emission of greenhouse gases – the main culprits of the climate change, according to experts, related to human activity.

According to the report, Bovine farming is the source of 62 percent of this block of emissions, followed by pig farming (14 percent), poultry farming (9 percent), buffaloes (8 percent), and sheep and goats (7 percent). percent).

These accusations, no matter how well supported they are, stimulate a feeling of incomprehension among rural people, aggravated by the fact that they do not constitute a significant mass of voters: in France, for example, farmers and ranchers only represent 3 percent of the population. population.

As the sociologist Klaus Dörre, from the University of Jena, in Thuringia, explained to a Le Monde journalist a few days ago: “Farmers are turning towards more aggressive methods of protest because they have the feeling of not being taken into account (…) . “Many small and medium-sized producers are worried about their future, and they are outraged by being seen (above all) as polluters…”

Tractors to block routes in France.

Stop environmentalism

Despite its limited representativeness, the demands of rural producers arouse great sympathy among the population as a whole. A Le Figaro poll revealed this weekend that 55 percent of French people fully support the protest movement, and a further 34 percent give it relative support, with just over 10 percent of respondents rejecting it..

Radical right parties, opposed to immigration, but also to the rules of the Green Deal, want to take advantage of this environment to gain points with a view to the elections to the European Parliament in June. Centrists and the moderate right, fearful of losing votes in this way, are distancing themselves from the more radical measures of the Pact, and are asking EU authorities to move more slowly.

Farmers turn towards more aggressive methods because they have the feeling of not being taken into account. Many are worried about their future, and are angry at being seen as polluters.

Another who faces a litmus test is the newly appointed Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal, just 34 years old – the youngest of the Fifth Republic – who has held several meetings with the leaders of the protest. The problem is the limited room for maneuver, since many of the regulations contested by the field are from the EU Green Deal, and not from the French Government..

The leaders of the green parties are worried: they could lose the great boost they received from voters in 2019, when they doubled their presence in the EU Parliament to reach 10 percent of the seats. The Parisian writer Azelma Sigaux, spokesperson for one of the environmental parties, called yesterday, in a column in Le Monde, to “fight against attempts to pit environmentalists against farmers.”

But, in light of what is happening, that confrontation seems inevitable. On the one hand, there are valid reasons to take measures to stop the climate change that threatens the planet, and that includes a series of restrictions on agricultural production. But, on the other hand, these measures could end up suffocating a sector that, in Europe, has been in sharp decline for decades..

Rural producers have seen their profits decline as a result of low prices and increasingly higher costs, among other reasons due to environmental restrictions. Many barely make ends meet. As the editorial writer of Le Figaro said this weekend, it is a conflict “between the end of the month and the end of the world.”

MAURICIO VARGAS

WEATHER ANALYST

mvargaslina@hotmail / Instagram @mvargaslinares