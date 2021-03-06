Argentina in the Mirror: Cristina Fernandez screams. Rebellion and horrible repression in Formosa. A great demagogic Stadium in Santiago del Estero, stolen vaccines and dead doctors. The wave of indignant that is incubated and that begins to sprout would not be perceiving well from the power.

Gildo Insfrán increased the salaries of all public employees by 42 percent.

The rise embedded in inflation will have to be diluted, but the social ties towards the impious leader would become more enslaving, according to the old logic.

Nevertheless something deep is emerging. First, the young people of Clorinda spoke out loudly against the tyrannical cloister system and now after the regression to Phase 1 of the quarantine, the people of Formosa took to the streets of the capital disobeying the unforgiving governor. The tension became excruciating between rubber bullets, truncheons, sticks, and tear gas.

They attacked men and women. They wounded, beat and imprisoned.

How will the national ruling party continue to support the perpetual tyrant?

Senator José Mayans is an explicit side of Cristina Fernández in the upper house. He is a high ally.

But Insfran is not the only tyrant.

The opulent soccer stadium in Santiago del Estero stands surrounded by misery and subordination to the caudillo Gerardo Zamora who puts the circus before bread. Abigail’s aura of agony and death embraces this shameful monument, invisible but tangible.

Claudia Ledesma Abdala de Zamora, the wife of the governor of Santiago, is another tall sword of Cristina Fernández, and immediately follows her in the order of the presidential succession.

The Prime Magistrate inaugurated the white elephant and praised and justified the new feudal Coliseum. “The people of Santiago should be proud of the stadium that I am going to inaugurate now. Who said that in the interior of the country there cannot be a stadium of that nature? Where is that written? Who said it? Why can we Buenos Aires enjoy that and cannot a person from Santiago enjoy it? Who has said that?”There is no water, there is no solid health system, everything is missing in Santiago.

Where is it written that Santiagueños must suffer misery and have a magnificent field in return?

The vice president rants about herself for 48 minutes and 26 seconds. He launches shouted admonitions, stoned Justice, omits all reference to the Argentine deaths from the pandemic and to the scandal of the vaccination of privilege and discipline to the Government after his screams. Now, leaning behind her, obedient officials parade and reply to her in order to satisfy her while they pierce democracy itself, intruding on Justice. The vertical system of Insfrán at some point trembles and Cristina Fernández also looks shaken and for that reason she screams, and the Stadium did not generate unanimous applause. It sowed criticism and in a sense it raises awareness about the absurd demagoguery that seeks to cover up poverty with the veils of the very expensive sport festival, orchestrated as a veil of truth.

Dr. María Rosa Fullone, who worked in the Fernández Hospital guard, died a victim of Covid. The vaccine that corresponded to him was stolen by a friend of power. Dr. Carlos Emilio Sereday was head of the Plastic Surgery Unit of the Hospital de Quemados. He worked throughout the pandemic. He caught the coronavirus and died. His vaccine was taken advantage of by another friend of power.

The Devil of feudalism lectures, produces disciples and incubates outraged.

From Santa Cruz to Santiago, from Formosa to San Luis, and from there to the entire country. The mayor of the Buenos Aires town of Roque Pérez applied the vaccine and propagandized the moment by portraying himself while injecting him with Sputnik V along with a large photograph of Vladimir Putin.

He thanks Alberto Fernández for the antidote, Cristina Fernández, Axel Kicillof and Putin!

He justified them with equivocal praise: “I brought the photo because I’m proud of it. Everyone said that he was going to poison us and he is saving our lives ”. Juan Carlos Gasparini certainly does not coincide with the vision and experiences of Putin’s opponent, Alexei Navalny, first poisoned and now imprisoned in a subhuman Russian prison as far from Roque Pérez as Gasparini from knowledge of international politics.

From the dome of power to the numerous municipalities, the system of subordination and obedience spread sclerosed.

We hear the screams, we observe the accelerated hands, the quick lips, the warnings and the vice-presidential inconsistencies. We observe the repression of Insfrán and the offer to endure misery in exchange for a football stadium. We witness the elitist theft of vaccines. The dead doctors are witnesses, Abigail is a witness. And all the victims of Formosa know it.

Lies and death testify to madness.