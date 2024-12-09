Activist funds break into the board of directors of Grifols. The Catalan pharmaceutical company has just informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that Paul S. Herenden He has been appointed by co-option to fill one of the two vacancies in the decision-making body. Herenden, who must accept for his appointment to be effective, was proposed months ago by Mason Capital, Sachem Head and Flat Footedactivist investors who They have also requested the dismissal of counselor Tomás Dagáultimately the company’s historic lawyer.

According to a relevant fact sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the proposal for the appointment of Herendeen comes as a consequence of the request received by the company from several minority shareholders“who have grouped their shares in accordance with the applicable law to exercise their right of proportional representation.” The executive graduated from Boston College and obtained his MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.. He is also the President of Endo, Inc. and a member of the board of directors of Elanco Animal Health.

News in expansion.