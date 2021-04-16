Despite the restrictions imposed by the Government to try to stop the cases of coronavirus and in the midst of questions from the gastronomic sector, a bar in Palermo refused to close its doors at 7 p.m., as indicated by the presidential DNU, and the City Police.

It was just after 7 p.m. in the always crowded Palermo and the most bars closed its doors, but Piba, the brewery that is located on the corner of Costa Rica and Gurruchaga, refused and continued with its full tables and customers on the sidewalk.

Little happened until troops from the City Police and the Government Control Agency (AGC) to demand they close.

That bar had warned after the president’s announcement that it would not abide by the DNU, stating that it was “an outrage against the sector”.

The bar in Palermo that refused to close at 19. Photo: Fernando de la Orden.

The climate among gastronomic people is hot. It is not for less: they must cancel dinners with public for two weeks, but many fear that it will be many more days. The pandemic does not give truce.

Dinners that represent an average of 70% of the income of a Buenos Aires restaurant. In some cases, they make up 90%. The presidential decision that the gastronomic establishments receive public only until 7:00 p.m. left the category oscillating between despair, frustration and, in some, the refusal to comply with the decree.

AGC agents in Palermo. Photo: Fernando de la Orden.

This is the case of the collective Sillas al Revés, an independent movement of the gastronomic sector that brings together workers from the industry and that is made up of the owners of places such as Café Martínez, Happening, Chungo, Emily Daniels and the Club de la Milanesa.

In a statement, they already announced that they will not abide by the decree “in view of the prohibition to work inside the premises published by the National Government.” The presidential measure “implies the definitive closure of 15,000 more stores and the loss of 200,000 jobs “, reads the text.

From the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Confectioneries and Cafes they were more cautious, but with the same message: “Gastronomy is not contagious.” And they called for work assistance programs, tax breaks, moratoriums and soft credits.

Meanwhile, the majority chose to change their proposals from night to day, a measure taken with great effort, especially among gastronomic establishments that only opened at night.

