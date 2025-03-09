Traveling by plane can be a pleasant experience, especially if we are going on vacation, but if we do not pay attention to some details, our health can resent. And the skin can be affected.

This is what he maintains, in statements collected by the Mirrorthe beauty expert Ryan Porter. This professional has launched a warning on the use of makeup on flights.

“For those of us who love a little makeup, it can be tempting to create A glamorous look For the perfect ‘chic airport’ self, “says Porter.

“However, wearing makeup to 9,000 meters altitude It can do more damage than well to your complexion, “he says. The unique conditions of air trips, such as the pressure in the cabin and low humidity, can wreak havoc on your skin, leaving it dry and without brightness.

“In addition, the lack of fresh air circulation makes it Even more difficult for your skin to breathe, Leaving you often with a feeling of dryness and a less radiant appearance, “adds Porter.

“Instead of helping your skin, makeup aggravates the problem by retaining dehydration and making your skin feel a strap and squamous,” explains Porter, adding that “even the most carefully applied makeup It cannot hide the natural opacity that produces flying, so it is often better not to bother. “

In addition, if you are in the window, the solar rays can affect you: “Go without makeup allows you to apply and re -apply correctly A broad spectrum sun protectorwhich is much more effective in protecting your skin during flights to trust the minimum SPF that your makeup can have, “concludes Porter.