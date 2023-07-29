Saturday, July 29, 2023, 09:58

















In summer, the high temperatures mean that people have to adopt a lighter way of dressing. In addition to choosing short and comfortable clothes, winter closed shoes are often replaced by sandals or flip-flops. With the arrival of heat and good weather, keeping your feet as cool as possible is essential. Many use flip flops throughout the summer, both to be at home and to go out.

Although at this time of year it is common to find people walking in flip flops or driving with these shoes. It may seem like a very comfortable and cool type of shoe to wear in summer, but according to experts, excessive use of this shoe can cause problems that not only affect the feet. It is recommended to reduce the use of flip flops exclusively to go to the beach, to the pool or to use in changing rooms and showers.

The Fisioserv team of rehabilitation doctors and physiotherapists warns that prolonged use of flip flops can cause problems that affect not only the way you walk, but also your feet, spine, hips and even knees.

The problems that excessive use of flip flops can cause



1. Instability. Being a shoe that is only held by a strip between the first and second fingers, this causes the gait to be more unstable and there are more possibilities of suffering a sprain.

2. Claw toes. When walking with the flip-flops, the foot tends to place the claw toes in each phase of flight so as not to lose the flip-flop. This gesture generates greater tension in the fingers and the sole of the foot.

3. Knee, back and hip pain. When using this type of footwear, support for the arch of the foot is limited, which with frequent use can cause back, hip and knee pain.

4. Bunions. With this type of footwear, you do not tread properly, since the weight of the foot is distributed differently, overloading areas that may end up growing due to exertion overload.

5. Plantar fasciitis. It is an inflammation of the plantar fascia, the tissue that runs from the base of the fingers to the heel on the sole of the foot. The pain is quite sharp and is usually located in the heel area. The use of flip flops favors the appearance of plantar fasciitis due to the fact that they form claws on the fingers and because they are flat shoes that favor increased tension in the fascia.

6. Change the gait pattern. The way of walking is modified with the use of this footwear by taking shorter steps. In this way, the normal functioning of the leg muscles is altered.

7. Chafing and blisters. Having the foot so exposed can cause abrasions on the feet and fingers. Open wounds make the affected person more susceptible to infection and germs.