TV Azteca has joined those interested in acquiring the broadcast rights of Tigres UANL, the feline team ends its contract with TelevisaUnivision in the month of May and there are several companies that want to broadcast their games on their television signal and/or streaming .
According to information from the journalist David Medranoone of the reasons why the Monterrey team would change the company that broadcasts their games is that they are looking for the best offer they can offer.
According to Medranoexecutives from Televisión Azteca and CEMEX met in Monterrey to discuss the issue and analyze the possibility that Christian Martinoli, Luis García and Jorge Campos They are in charge of narrating the home games of the Auriazul team.
In this way, TV Azteca seeks to be part of the partners that broadcast Tigres UANL games in the near future, after the contract that the feline team has with Televisa ends in May, which broadcasts its games on ViX+, TUDN and sometimes on the exclusive Afizzionados TV channel of the Izzi cable company.
Amazon Prime Video is another of the companies that want to have the rights to the Northern part of the country. A few months ago, information was revealed that they had been offered a great offer, which is why its renewal with Televisa has faltered.
It is worth mentioning that each company would claim exclusive rights, but a transfer of rights between several companies could not be ruled out; however, this will be known when the situation is defined and the information is made official.
