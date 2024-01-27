The International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, this Friday considered it “plausible” that Israel is committing actions in Gaza that constitute genocide. It does not go into the substance of the matter – it was not its responsibility now and it will take years to do so – nor does it dictate a ceasefire, but it does declare itself competent to investigate the accusation presented by South Africa and asks Israel to adopt all necessary measures to prevent the commission of a genocide against the population of the Strip. The president of the court, Joan E. Donoghue, has assured that “at least some of the acts and omissions alleged by South Africa” could be classified within the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, approved by the General Assembly of the UN in 1948.

Article II of the Convention identifies five acts that could constitute genocide, as long as it is proven that they have been committed. “with the intention of destroying, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.” The first is the killing of members of that group; the second, seriously injuring their physical or mental integrity. The president of the court cited this Friday the “large number of deaths and injuries” caused by the Israeli offensive. After clarifying that the figures “cannot be independently verified,” he cited 25,700 dead and more than 63,000 wounded, which represents more than 1% of the population and exceeds the first month of war in Ukraine in daily deaths. the worst in Iraq. These data practically coincide with those provided this Friday by the Ministry of Health of the Hamas Government in Gaza.

Donoghue also recalled that more than 360,000 housing units have been destroyed or partially damaged, citing data from the UN humanitarian affairs coordination office. Before the war, 2.3 million people lived in Gaza, with an average of 5.6 people per household, according to data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. This indicates that the homes of 87% of the population have been damaged. It is estimated that half a million Gazans have nowhere to return if the conflict ends tomorrow.

The president provided another piece of information from the UN: 1.7 million Gazans have been displaced from their homes. The vast majority are in the south, where the Israeli army is now focusing its offensive, in particular the city of Khan Younis. They survive crowded together in shelters, private homes or tents, in days marked by cold and rain, trying to eat at least once a day. The president has cited statements from United Nations agencies, such as her emergency aid coordinator, Martin Griffiths, who warned earlier this month that “Gaza had simply become uninhabitable” and that a “famine was just around the corner.” the corner”; or the World Health Organization, which has reported critical levels of hunger among 93% of the population.

These elements refer to the third section of article II: “Intentional subjection of the group to conditions of existence that must lead to its physical destruction, total or partial.” The court will later determine whether there is intentionality on Israel's part. For now, he has justified his temporary measures by saying that “the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza is at serious risk of deterioration” before he issues a sentence.

Incitement

Another element of the exhibition has been the accusation of “incitement to genocide.” In Israel, press commentators opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in recent weeks that the extreme statements of his far-right coalition partners and the most radical deputies of his party, Likud, had made it easier for Israel to end up in the dock. from The Hague; since South Africa partially supports its complaint in public statements by ministers, deputies, soldiers and even artists.

They used to point out the Minister of Legacy, Amijai Eliyahu, who considered launching an atomic bomb on the Strip; or the vice president of Parliament Nissim Vaturi, for asking to “wipe Gaza off the face of the earth”, where “there are no innocents”, and “eliminate” the 100,000 Palestinians that he estimates remain in northern Gaza. Another Likud deputy, Tally Gotlib, asked not to “feel sorry for the uninvolved Gazans” because “there are none” and her party colleague Galit Distel Atbaryan, former Minister of Public Diplomacy, urged the army to behave in a “vengeful and cruel” manner. ”.

The president of the court, however, has not gone to marginal examples, but has chosen three statements from weighty leaders. The first, from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, when he announced a “complete siege” on Gaza – “no electricity, no food, no fuel” – and having eliminated “all limits” to combat the “human animals” of Hamas.

The second, shortly after the war began, from the president, Isaac Herzog, from Labor and internationally considered a moderate who tried to stop Netanyahu's judicial reform: “There is a whole nation there that is responsible. That rhetoric that civilians were not aware, they were not involved, is not true.” The president also quoted the then head of Energy and today of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz: “We will fight the terrorist organization Hamas and destroy it. The entire population of Gaza has been ordered to leave immediately. We will win. They will not receive a drop of water or a single battery until they leave the world.”

The choice of phrases seems to support the South African thesis that “incitement to genocide” cannot be presented as isolated phrases from “groups out of control”, but rather “emanates from the highest level” of the Government. Israel argues, on the contrary, that those words have not been translated into actions. To support this, he presented to the court more than 30 minutes and declassified documents, both from Government meetings and communications between military commanders, in which he authorized the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave and recommended the installation of field hospitals and the approach to the coast of Gaza of a hospital ship offered by several countries, the newspaper reported this Thursday The New York Times.

