The Government of Spain will put a stop to the numbers 902 when performing customer service. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is already preparing a law to prohibit the use of any additional rate number, including 902.

Thus, Consumption intends that consumers always have a geographic number (with a provincial prefix) to carry out this type of procedure and, in this way, put an end to “abuses and cost overruns on monthly bills.”

From the Ministry they point out that “customer service cannot be a cost to the pocket of consumers and a business for a few companies. It is a measure of social justice that will put an end to a generalized abuse and aggravated by the crisis of the coronavirus “.

In this way, Consumption wants to modify article 21.2 of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users, which states that if the employer makes a telephone line available to the customer to assist him, its use cannot imply a cost higher than the basic rate for the user, “the ordinary cost of the call in question, as long as it does not include an amount additional benefit of the employer “.