In recent days much has been said about the subject of Oribe Peralta and the Chivas del Guadalajara. And it is that when it was thought that this would be the last tournament of the ‘Hermoso’ defending the rojiblanca shirt from the bench, everything seems to indicate that the board of directors and the footballer are agreeing to renew his contract.
Although Oribe Peralta has not been a factor since his arrival to the team in 2019, where he has only scored two goals in total, the manager Ricardo Peláez Linares is already in talks with the boss of the Sacred Flock, Amaury vergara, to continue with the Mexican forward’s employment relationship.
Peralta’s contract with the Chivas It ends in the month of December and the team’s idea is that it stay for more years, this because it is an inspiration for young people, whom it motivates from the bench and in each of the training sessions. This has convinced those in long pants from Guadalajara to keep the attacker at the club.
“This, because inside the dressing room he is loved, young people feel comfortable with him and see him as a leader …”
– Agustin Jimenez
“He ends his contract in December, but the possibility of him staying is being analyzed. This, because inside the dressing room he is loved, young people feel comfortable with him and see him as a fundamental leader who motivates them. No, he is not joke “, you can read in the journalist’s publication Agustin Jimenez.
In his career as a professional footballer Oribe Peralta He has shown that he is a born leader on and off the pitch. He has the necessary experience to guide and advise footballers who are starting on the football path. That is why the managers of Chivas They seek its continuity, although to do so it will have to reduce its financial claims.
