? #Chivas I would consider renewing Oribe

He ends his contract in December, but the possibility of him staying is being analyzed. This, because inside the dressing room he is loved, young people feel comfortable with him and see him as a fundamental leader that motivates them. No, it’s not a joke pic.twitter.com/HpLrB82nRy

– Agustín Jiménez (@ Jimenez11_) September 15, 2021