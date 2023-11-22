Lionel Scaloni questioned his continuity at the head of the Argentine team after the victory at the Maracaná against Brazil, in the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup. His phrases surprised all the Argentine people and soccer fans in general, since no one expected it taking into account the good performance that the team has been going through since the Pujato native has been coach, with the conquests of the Copa América, the Finalissima and the World Cup in Qatar.
“As for the balance, Now it’s time to do something important that I wanted to say.. Stop the ball, start thinking because I have many things to think about at this time. These players have given me a lot, they have given a lot to the entire coaching staff and I need to think a lot about what I am going to do. It’s not goodbye or anything else, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it is difficult to continue and continue winning. And these guys make it difficult, we have to think about this time, I will tell the president and the players later, because This National Team needs a coach who has all the energy possible and that it’s fine,” he said after the 1-0 at the Maracaná, with a goal from Nicolás Otamendi.
This aroused all kinds of suspicions regarding the reasons for his possible departure, and especially the fact of making it public without having first spoken with the leadership and his players, as he stated.
The first versions indicate that there is a important rift with Claudio Tapiapresident of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), who owes awards for having won the World Cup to both the players and the coaching staff, as stated by Ariel Senosiain, and who also has not been handling the logistical and organizational issues as Argentina deserves it, Olé added.
Another reason, according to Gustavo Grabia and Guido Bercovich, has to do with political issues on which they do not agree: “Last week, Massa asked via Chiqui Tapia for a photo in Ezeiza with the players and they refused to do so. Chiqui Tapia’s pressure reached Scaloni and many say that this is the reason for the coach’s statements yesterday,” Grabia said. The truth is that there seems to be a short circuit between the leadership and the coaching staff, which calls into question the continuity of Scaloni, who had a more than successful cycle in the “Albiceleste” team. What will happen?
