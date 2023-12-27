Santa Fe He had a hectic December 22, when on his social networks, on a day in which four arrivals were confirmed at once.

The cardinals handed out the list one by one, starting with the goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejocoming from Independent Medellin.

More and more…

The return of Daniel Torres, twice champion of the League, two times of the Super League and once of the Colombia Cup with the capital team, between 2009 and 2015, and recent finalist of the Betplay II 2023 League with the DIM, which lost by Penalties against Junior.

Then came the announcements Marcelo Damián Ortiz, Daniel Moreno, Elvis Perlaza, Juan Pablo Zuluaga, José Rcik Correa and Juan Cruz Ezquivel.

In recent days there has been talk of the possibility that the exAmérica de Cali Iago Falque Be part of the club's payroll.

The player left the country due to an act of violence. His truck was shot at and the authorities warned that the attack was directed at the driver of the car.

However, this Wednesday, Eduardo Mendezpresident of the club, confirmed that Falque will not arrive in Santa Fe.

“The coach (Pablo Peirano) gave me his arguments as to why he would not take it into account. Iago (Falque) is a very important player on the offensive side, but he needs a round-trip team,” he said.

