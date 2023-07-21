In 2015 Rayados inaugurated BBVA, and among its main reinforcements was Rogelio Funes Mori, who arrived at Monterrey Soccer Club with the mission of being the benchmark in the attack of the albiazules.
Almost eight years have passed since then and today ‘Melli’ is the top scorer in the institution’s history. Liga Mx champion in the 2019 Apertura tournament, participating with a goal in the first leg and in the second leg, twice CONCACAF champion, scoring the title goal in a single match and also won a couple of MX cups.
His hundredth goal with the Gang was scored against the Liverpoolin the Club World Cup, and yet hundreds of fans (perhaps thousands) have never recognized him for what he is: a historic player, not only for the Monterey, but for Monterrey football in general. Some have even gone so far as to ask for his release, and it is most likely granted for the following reason.
After ‘Tato’ Noriega confirmed that there was already an agreement with the Spanish soccer player Sergio Canales, more than one thought that the efforts of the board of directors would go as far as that… but no. In the last few hours, the rumor that Lucas Moura could reachMonterrey Soccer Clubwhich filled the fans of the Rayados with illusion.
However, for Lucas Moura to arrive, at least one foreigner would have to leave the team, and everything seems to indicate that the chosen one would be Rogelio Funes Mori, although the name of Rodrigo: the ‘Buffalo’ Aguirre is still on the table, and there are also those who add names like Celso Ortíz or Sebastián Vegas to the list.
