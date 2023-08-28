Throughout this semester, the fans of Club Deportivo Guadalajara have requested a change in the goal of Miguel Jimenez. Showever, even though Veljko Paunovic he gave chances to Raul Rangelit seems that miguel jimenez He will once again take his place in the starting eleven of the Sacred Flock team.
The Serbian coach has mentioned that the ‘Wacho‘ is the main gatekeeper over rangel and whalleythis after what was a great performance on Date 6 in the match against Santos Laguna where he was a key player so that the team was not thrashed and had many key saves.
Despite the fact that in previous games he had mistakes, and that many of these ended up hurting his team enormously, it seems that his performances are always more decisive when he is the savior of the team.
In this way, in the event that it does not require a correction or any call for attention for any specific error or errors followed, the ‘Wacho‘He will remain the starting goalkeeper for the rojiblanco team for the next few games, at least.
And it is that Paunovic He has given the youth squad his confidence after the multiple saves he had in the Comarca Lagunera and especially on other occasions where he has been key to obtaining a favorable result for his team that is at the top of the MX League.
Meanwhile, the next commitment corresponding to day 7 of the Apertura 2023 of the Sacred Flock will be against Rayados and will be played next Sunday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m., central Mexico time.
