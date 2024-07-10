One of the signings that generates the most excitement in the Liga MXbut especially in fans of Rayados of MonterreyIt’s of Oliver Torresthe Spanish attacker who arrived from the Seville to round out one of the most powerful squads on the continent.
Once again, the Monterrey team signed a pearl of The Spanish league And, for this reason, one of the big questions that arise is about the reasons that convinced the midfielder to wear the striped shirt, which is why in one of his first interviews in Mexico he touches on this point.
It is worth mentioning that Oliver Torres ended up being discarded from the Seville and is recovering from a shoulder injury, so he is not arriving at his best level, as he did Sergio Canales Some months ago.
In an interview with ABC Sports, Oliver Torres He revealed how he experienced his signing with Striped and what prompted him to decide on the Mexican team, since it was not his only offer and the fact of being a free agent opened many more doors for him.
“I wanted to break boundaries, change everything, get out of my comfort zone and I think that, Striped as a team and Mexico as a country, it was the right and adequate destination,” said the 29-year-old footballer, who made very clear his desire to reach Monterrey.
“I was in a hotel with family and friends and they were calling me to confirm whether or not I was coming to Rayados and my mother and sister came,” he mentioned as a prelude to the tears of having to complete the signing.
“When I hung up, I told them ‘I’m going to Rayados’ and the three of us started to cry, because they know how much I wanted to come, what motivated me to come. Thank life for the opportunity.”
– Oliver Torres for ABC Sports
Another of the biggest doubts among the fans of Striped It has to do with the position in which he is going to play, since he usually occupies the position as an attacking midfielder, a position that is commanded by Sergio Canales.
“Being that link between the defense and the forward line, and hopefully, I can fulfill that image I have in my head.”
– Oliver Torres.
“I see myself having a lot of presence in midfield, having a lot of courage, generating superiority in different areas of the field, giving speed to the transitions and having control when necessary,” he said.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#reasons #Oliver #Torres #signed #Rayados
Leave a Reply