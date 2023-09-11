According to information that has emerged in the last few hours, the Cruz Azul Football Club would still have plans to make one or two panic purchases before the transfer market closes, which will happen next Wednesday, September 13 at 5:00 p.m.: 00 hours.
However, it is highlighted that the position within the cement entity is that no one else will arrive to reinforce the team for this Apertura 2023. “The negotiations for the last players that La Maquina wanted to hire have been completed,” it is noted. from the portal of ESPN.
Other news about Liga MX signings:
On this topic, the reason why the celestial board has declined to hire new elements in the dying summer market is revealed. It was said that the board’s last wish was to sign a center forward not trained in Mexico.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the journalist’s version of ESPN, Leon Lecanda The celestial board anticipates that one more NFM position will be reduced again soon, so there is no point in using the position if in six months they will have to look for the departure of a player.
“In the cement club it is considered that the Owners’ Assembly could reduce one more Non-Trained Player in Mexico (NFM) position for the summer of 2024, to a total of eight per team (currently there are nine foreigners per team as a limit)”
– Leon Lecanda.
“Also the fact that elements such as Argentines Augusto Lotti and Ramiro Carrera went out on loan and there is no certainty that they will be acquired by those teams, which is why they could return to the institution for next summer,” added the communicator.
In the end, the Machine closed the transfer market with seven hires: Carlos Salcedo, Willer Ditta, Kevin Castaño, Jesús Dueñas, Moisés Vieira, Ángel Sepúlveda and Diber Cambindo.
#reasons #reinforcements #arrive #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply