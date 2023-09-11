#Blue Cross 🚂

As of today, it seems unlikely that any more reinforcements will arrive at Cruz Azul before registration closes.

What happened to each of the four negotiations that followed after Rafael Santos Borré’s “no”?

The analysis: we tell you in #ESPNhttps://t.co/G7zgS0KwrJ

— León Lecanda 🦁 (@Leonlec) September 8, 2023