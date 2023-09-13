Marcelo Flores arrived in Mexico to live his first experience in Mexican soccer, more precisely to be a reinforcement for Tigres UANL in the current Apertura 2023 tournament. With the official announcement, by the San Nicolás de los Garza club, last weekend confirmed his arrival in the city of the current Aztec football champion.
This signing has given a lot to talk about, since his arrival in Mexico has still been quite questioned by the country’s media and journalists, since many consider that it has been a failure for his career to come to Mexico instead of staying in the Old Continent.
The race of Flowers has been quite peculiar, he began his training by starting in the Ipswich Town from England until passing through the Arsenal academies where he was unable to make his debut in the Premier League and later went to the Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain for a year and ended up returning to the youth teams of the Gunners until signing for the Nuevo León team.
His performances in the lower ranks of the London club led to him being called up by the Mexican youth teams and also tempted by Canada and England, between 2020 and 2022, when in 24 games in the U-18 Premier League he scored 10 goals and gave four assists. Already in the Arsenal Under-23 played 10 more games, with four goals and an assist, but as he approached moments in which he was expected to make the jump to the senior team, he did not succeed.
Unfortunately, Flowers did not evolve in the way expected and did not receive an opportunity in the team Mikel Arteta. As if that were not enough, he was not able to shine in the Spanish Second Division either: with Oviedo He played 13 games, but averaged less than 45 minutes per game.
For this reason, he hopes to restart his career in a club like Tigres and it remains to be seen if in terms of football he can fit in, although it could be an interesting alternative to develop behind the wingers or midfielders of the team; but beyond that, you will undoubtedly be able to learn from references with an enormous track record such as André-Pierre Gignacamong other experienced ones.
