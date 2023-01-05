Luis Chávez is one of the names of the moment in Mexican soccer. The Pachuca midfielder was one of the most outstanding elements of the Tri in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, as well as being a key player in achieving the title of the Apertura 2022 tournament. The goal of the talented midfielder is to reach European football, although The Tuzos board of directors has mentioned that no offer has yet arrived from the Old Continent.
The one that did come was a generous offer from Rayados de Monterrey, which Chávez surprisingly turned down. In an interview with the TUDN network, the soccer player who emerged from Xolos de Tijuana revealed the reasons why he declined the proposal made by the Monterrey team. The player who will turn 27 on January 15 said the following:
“Going to Monterrey would go against my ideals (…) It’s not a matter of Monterrey, it would have been any other team, the decision would have been the same. I am very clear about my dreams and goals and obviously one of them is to be able to play in Europe”
– Luis Chavez to TUDN
The midfielder indicated that he made the decision to continue in Pachuca, since if he joined another Liga MX squad, his chances of going to Europe would be drastically reduced.
According to various journalistic reports, Chávez caught the attention of Porto and Ajax, however, so far, neither of these two squads has sent a specific offer for the soccer player of the Mexican National Team.
At the end of October, some media reported before the start of the 2022 World Cup that Pachuca and Porto had reached an agreement for the transfer of the player from Cihuatán. However, so far there would be nothing concrete.
#reasons #Luis #Chávez #rejected #Monterrey
Leave a Reply