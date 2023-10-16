After many years, Julian Quiñones Finally he was able to complete the process to become a Mexican naturalizer, the Club América footballer managed to obtain his official documentation and process his passport, which could already be taken into account for the Mexican team heading for the next commitments in December. In this way, the player of Colombian origin will be able to fulfill his dream of playing for the Aztec team.
During an interview on the program Spicy Soccer of ESPNthe representative of Quinones, Fabio Pilo revealed that Quinones He had the intention of wearing the Tricolor shirt, since he even declined the possibility of playing for Colombia when they invited him to be part of the coffee squad.
Pilo confirmed that Colombia tried to call him up, but the footballer argued that he wanted to fight to be part of the Mexican team, so the case of Julian He automatically stands out because instead of seeing Mexico as his second option due to the inconsideration of his country, he decided from the beginning to represent national football.
“The process began before talking about the selection issue. Once he received the call from the Colombian team, he excused himself and wanted to fulfill his dream of fighting for a place in the Mexican team. I think he is the only player with the Colombian team. “Mexico who resigned from his country’s national team”
– Fabio Pilo.
Quinones He arrived in Mexico before turning 18, which began his career as a young promise with Tigres UANL, loaned to Deer and Wolves BUAP and then tried to earn a place in San Nicolás de los Garza, although he did not succeed, so he ended up in Atlas to win a two-time championship and land in Club América.
The representative of Julian He assured that the player identifies with the country, since it is enough to see that his wife is originally from Nuevo León and his daughter will be born in national lands, so these words should put an end to the doubts about his desire to show his pride as a Mexican. .
“He started coming to Mexico from a very young age, before he was 18, he has spent his entire football life in this country and is very grateful to Mexico. “He is married to a royal girl, he is expecting his first Mexican girl, he has achieved an identity at all levels with Mexico,” the representative said.
