We are getting closer to the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament where the current monarch of Mexican soccer, Club América, will protect its crown. Meanwhile, many changes are expected within the champion, as many possible moves have been suggested in recent weeks.
In this way, the azulcrema board foresees several casualties and two very clear ones that have been rumored recently are the Paraguayan midfielder Richard Sanchez and the Uruguayan striker Jonathan Rodriguezwho would leave since having more than one player per position has caused elements to lose prominence, become substitutes and not play the necessary minutes.
With the arrival of André Jardine They lost ownership, both players were immovable and became disruptive. For this reason, according to information from the newspaper RECORDboth players would not take a dim view of their departure from the team, because they are not playing minutes as they would like.
Furthermore, with the 2024 Copa América taking place this summer, they would seek to have greater participation and regularity in their clubs to be considered by their respective teams.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In case of Jonathan Rodriguez seems more complicated considering that Marcelo Bielsa he has practically erased it; Since he recovered from his knee injury he has not been called up even when his compatriot Brian Rodriguez He was out of circulation due to his knee.
Although the Uruguayan attacker is one of the best forwards in Mexican soccer with the Águilas, he has had to be a substitute for Julian Quiñones.
For the Paraguayan midfielder, there are more possibilities of going to the continental tournament since he continues to be called up, although since he lost the title in Coapa, he also stopped being a regular with his team, even in the last games he was even sent to the stands .
Both have more than a year left on their contract with América, however, in the event that an important offer arrives for the club, both could be negotiated, and although no one can guarantee it, both would prioritize regularity.
In fact, the Monterrey Football Club is the one who has wanted both of them, at least what has been rumored in recent weeks, although the situation becomes difficult since the Gang does not have free Untrained places in Mexico, no. However, there could well be other teams interested.
#reasons #Jonathan #Rodríguez #Richard #Sánchez #leave #America
Leave a Reply