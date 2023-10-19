Igor Lichnovsky is becoming one of the most important footballers for America in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Chilean defender arrived at the azulcrema team during the last day of the summer market and his hiring did not generate many expectations for the azulcrema fans. However, little by little, he is becoming a fundamental piece in André Jardine’s scheme.
The defender has taken over the title due to various reasons. Among these aspects are the injuries of Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes and Néstor Araujo, in addition to the absence of Emilio Lara. This meant that Jardine had to turn to the Chilean defender just a few days after his arrival at the azulcrema club.
Lichnovsky started as a starter in the National Classic against Chivas de Guadalajara on matchday 8 of Apertura 2023 and had an outstanding performance alongside Ramón Juárez del Castillo. The Águilas obtained a 4-0 victory at the Azteca Stadium.
The Chilean started again as a starter against Querétaro in a match pending on matchday 2. The central defender scored the goal in the 78th minute with which América managed to get the three points.
On matchday 9, against Toluca, the Chilean started as a starter and played the 90 minutes. The Águilas and the Red Devils tied at one goal at the Nemesio Diez.
Against Pumas, on matchday 10, Lichnovsky returned to play as a starter and those from Coapa beat the university students by the slightest difference.
In the duel corresponding to matchday 11, against Pachuca, Lichnovsky started as a substitute. The Chilean entered in the 60th minute in place of Ramón Juárez. America won by a score of 4-0.
Finally, Igor returned to the starting lineup on matchday 12 of Apertura 2023. On this occasion, the Chilean was paired with Cáceres. America won by a score of 1-2; In the 76th minute, Lichnovsky scored the winning goal.
Since Lichnovsky’s arrival to the team, America has only conceded three goals. Before his arrival, the defense conceded eight goals in six games.
