The Colombian president, Gustavo Petroasked Argentines to vote next Sunday for the Peronist Sergio Massa and against the “barbarism” attributed to the libertarian candidate Javier Milei.

Argentina celebrates this Sunday the second presidential round, to which the Minister of Economy and official candidate, Sergio Massa, and the libertarian candidate, Javier Milei. One of the two will be the head of state from December 10 for the period 2023-2027.

In Argentina, not only the future of its people but the hope of America is decided Hope or barbarism decide the Argentines A Milei that returns us to Pinochet and Videla. Or a Massa who can open paths of hope. Have no doubts. You should never vote for barbarism and… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 15, 2023

Petro, who has posted a large number of messages on social networks every day, added today that “in Argentina, not only the future of its people is decided, but also the hope of America. Hope or barbarism is the decision of the Argentines.”

Have no doubts. You should never vote for barbarism and you should always vote for hope

“Milei returns us to Pinochet and Videla,” Petro stressed in reference to the military dictatorships of Augusto Pinochet in Chile (1974-1990) and Jorge Videla in Argentina (1976-1981).

“Massa can open paths of hope,” he added.

Last October, Petro celebrated Massa’s passage to the second round of the presidential elections in Argentina.

“Argentina defeated barbarism. It is the hour of hope. You choose between barbarism and hope,” wrote the Colombian head of state on the social network X, on that occasion.

EFE