Germany will close its last three nuclear power plants from Saturday, initiating a process of disconnection and dismantling of the facilities that will take years.

This is a measure with which the largest European economy will bet on a green transition without atomic reactors and with which the country will abandon nuclear energy.

Why was this decision made and what will the process look like? keys.

The background to the decision

Nuclear energy currently represents 10% of world electricity and is produced in 32 countries, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The atom came to a sudden stop after the earthquake in Japan in 2011, followed by a tsunami, which caused the disaster at the Fukushima power plant.

Germany and Switzerland then announced the phasing out of that energy and China reduced its huge plant construction program.

(You can read: ChatGPT: Could artificial intelligence take away your job?)

The number of reactors in operation worldwide increased from 441 in 2002 to 422 by the end of 2022, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Total nuclear production reached its all-time high in 2021, but the reactor park is aging and its renewal is slowing down.

Nuclear power currently accounts for 10% of the world’s electricity.

The shutdown schedule

The The decision to phase out nuclear power in Germany was agreed in 2002. with the industry in the sector. The Social Democratic Chancellor Gerhard Schröder did it, with the Greens as allies, with the aim of closing the last plant in 2022.

However, Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel altered that plan in her second term, agreeing in 2009 with her then-liberal partners on a longer term for the final nuclear goodbye.

Following the disaster at the Japanese Fukushima plant in 2011, Merkel herself returned to the initial plan to progressively disconnect the plants until 2022.

The announcement had the support of public opinion, in a country where the powerful anti-nuclear movement was fed first by fears of a conflict linked to the Cold War and then by accidents such as Chernobyl in 1986.

(Also read: This is how they stole the skull of the ‘antipope’ Benedict XIII that rolled around several countries)

Activists of the national anti-nuclear organization ‘ausgestrahlt’ light up the Emsland nuclear power plant with the slogan ‘Nuclear power: never again’. See also Ukraine crisis: Macron is courting Putin - meanwhile, Germany is announcing an increase in the Bundeswehr in Lithuania

The war delayed the decision

However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which spelled the end of cheap gas and a drastic cut in Russian supplies, forced this European nation to postpone the final disconnection schedule for a few months, initially planned for December 31.

It was about evaluating grim scenarios, which included the paralysis of its factories or the lack of heating in the dead of winter, and measuring the impact of the crisis on opinion, which showed signs of faltering.

If there had been a more difficult winter, perhaps there would have been a new discussion

“With the high energy prices and the burning issue of climate change, voices were of course raised to prolong the power plants,” admits Joseph Winkler, mayor of the Neckarwestheim commune, where the power station of the same name lives its last hours.

(Furthermore: Belarusian President Fears ‘Nuclear’ War, Calls For ‘Truce’ In Ukraine)

The government of Olaf Scholz, in which the Green party, the most hostile to the nuclear sector, participates, finally decided to extend the operation of the three reactors until April 15.

“If there had been a more difficult winter with power cuts or gas shortages, there might have been a new discussion. But we got through it without too much trouble” thanks to the massive importation of liquefied natural gas, explains Joseph Winkler.

The nuclear sector accounted for 30.8% of the power generated in Germany in 1997, at its highest level, and only 6% last year. And since 2003, sixteen of the 19 reactors that the country had have already closed.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which meant the end of cheap gas and a drastic cut in Russian supplies, forced this nation to postpone the decision.

This is how the disconnection will be made

On the banks of the Neckar river, an hour’s drive from Stuttgart (south), the countdown has already begun: the white smoke that has risen since 1989 from the Bade-Württemberg power plant will release its last emanation.

The same will happen further east in the complex Bavarian to Isar 2 and to the north in Emsland, on the other side of the country, near the border with the Netherlands.

Berlin will thus begin a process of disconnection and dismantling of the facilities that will take years. A nuclear plant is not turned off by flipping a switch, but by gradually reducing the power of the reactors.

(In other news: Report denounces significant increase in the world’s nuclear arsenal in 2022)

“Starting at 10:00 p.m., we will reduce the power of the 10-megawatt-per-minute installation,” explain the authorities of the Isar 2 plant, located near Munich, in the southern region of Bavaria.

“When the power of the reactor reaches approximately 30%, no more energy will be injected into the high voltage network and the generator will be automatically disconnected from the electrical network,” they detail.

The same process will be observed at the Emsland (northwest) and Neckarswestheim (southwest) power plants. This last plant has already been operating “at 70% of its real capacity” since mid-January, explains Jörg Michels, head of the nuclear department of the energy company EnBW, which operates the site.

The decommissioning of nuclear facilities should last about fifteen years.

Shutting down a nuclear power plant is “a routine process” often used during inspections, Michels explains. “The peculiarity is that this will be the last time” that this operation is carried out in this pressurized water reactor, he adds.

The reactor will then become less powerful and will stop sending high-temperature pressurized water to the engine room, where the turbines will stop producing electricity for the high-voltage grid.

In the days that follow, the atomic chain reaction coming from the fuel rods will “completely stop” to allow “the cooling of the atomic cycle of the plant,” as a prelude to its dismantling, Michels said.

Germany is committed to the immediate dismantling of nuclear plants after their closure without going through a reserve phase. Once inactive, the 193 reactor core fuel elements that remain highly radioactive will be moved to a storage pool in an adjacent building.

There they will remain submerged between 3 and 5 years until they are packed in “Castor” type containers and then transported to a deep burial site for highly radioactive nuclear waste.

Decommissioning of the various components of the plant will begin “early next year” once all permits are obtained, according to Michels.

The decommissioning of nuclear facilities should last about fifteen years.

Clean energies

Many Western countries are heavily dependent on nuclear power and rely on this technology to reduce carbon emissions. But

Germany turns the page, even though the matter has sparked controversy.

The purpose of the Scholz government is to advance the development of renewables to achieve the stated goal that by 2030 they provide 80% of total energy consumption.

The share of renewable energy in German production instead went from 25% ten years ago to 46% in 2022.

However, the current pace of the green transition does not satisfy the government or environmentalists. And without a strong push, Germany would miss its climate targets.

The purpose of the Scholz government is to advance the development of renewable energy.

Those goals “are already ambitious without abandoning the nuclear sector and every time we deprive ourselves of a technological option things become more difficult,” explains Georg Zachmann, an energy specialist for the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.

The equation is even more complex if the goal of shutting down all the power plants in the country is taken into account that run on coal by 2038 at the latest, with a first wave of closures in 2030. Coal still accounts for a third of German electricity production, rising 8% last year to make up for the absence of Russian gas.

Germany needs to install “4 or 5 wind turbines per day” in the next few years to meet its needs, Olaf Scholz warned.

Government gives guarantees

For now, the German Minister of Economy and Climate Protection, the green Robert Habeck, guaranteed the security of energy supplies in the face of the imminent nuclear blackout.

“Energy security was achieved in the difficult winter last and will continue to be so in the future,” said Habeck, vice-chancellor in Olaf Scholz’s tripartite party between Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, in statements to the media from the “Funke” group.

Gas deposits are at adequate levels, the new LNG terminals installed in the north of the country and the development achieved in renewables guarantee that “the situation is under control,” added Habeck.

*With AFP and EFE