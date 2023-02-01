Israel Reyes arrived at Club América as one of his great reinforcements for the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. However, the versatile defender has yet to make a difference to the Eagles. The former Puebla player started as a starter and played the 90 minutes in the first three games of the championship, in which the Azulcrema team coincidentally conceded four goals and could not win.
For the confrontation against Mazatlán FC, corresponding to matchday 4, Fernando Ortiz, coach of América, sent Israel Reyes to the bench and decided to bet on a central team made up of Néstor Araujo and Sebastián Cáceres. The Coapa team did not concede a goal against the Cañoneros and achieved their first win of the season.
The defender was pointed out directly by a large sector of the fans for what they considered specific errors against Puebla on matchday 3. Reyes was lost in the two set pieces that culminated in the goals of Gastón Silva and Emmanuel Gularte, to the 60 and 75 minutes, respectively.
It seems that the 22-year-old defender lost his title and will have to wait for a new opportunity from the bench.
Reyes was one of the top figures in Puebla in the last year, however, the transition to a more demanding club has cost him.
This weekend, against Santos Laguna, he is expected to be a substitute.
