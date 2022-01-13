Europe faces the highest risk of war in three decades, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau warned on Thursday as he assumed the rotating presidency of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a security organization that – he said veiled- it must serve to lower tensions between Russia and the West.

“It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE region it is bigger now than ever in the last 30 years, “warned the minister in his speech to present the priorities of his presidency before the Permanent Council of that organization in Vienna.

Rau referred, without expressly mentioning it, to the tension in recent weeks over the deployment of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, and to Moscow’s demands to maintain its sphere of influence over countries that were under the control of the Soviet Union until 1989. and that now they want to enter Nato.

“We have recently heard a demand for security guarantees related to a significant part of the OSCE area and a renewed discourse on areas of influence,” said the minister.

He assured that this debate requires a “serious analysis and an appropriate reaction” that must be based on international legislation and on the commitments acquired by the members of the OSCE. Rau said that the Polish OSCE Chairmanship “is not indifferent” to the security objections raised by some of its partner states and believed that this organization is the appropriate “platform” to seek diplomatic solutions.

“We are open to dialogue and to present proposals to achieve a mutual agreement to reduce tensions in the OSCE area,” said the Polish minister.

However, he recalled that international legislation does not require other guarantees to preserve peace. But it is precisely the lack of compliance with these principles that makes states seek security guarantees such as, for example, belonging to military alliances, he added.

According to Rau, the 57 countries of the OSCE, which expands from Canada to

Russia, “today face a particularly great mix of challenges to peace and security,” among which he mentioned different “frozen” conflicts, such as those in Upper Karabakh or Transnistria, the risk of military confrontation or terrorism.

These crises, added to human rights violations or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, cause uncertainty and fear in society to increase, he warned. The OSCE is a regional security organization that emerged from the dialogue between the East and West blocs in the Cold War since 1975.

US President Joe Biden speaks by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about diplomatic solutions to the growing tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Photo: Photo by WHITE HOUSE / AFP

Russia says the US and NATO have said ‘no’ to its security demands

The United States and NATO have said “no” to the demands for security guarantees of

Russia, said Sergei Riabkov, Russian deputy foreign minister, who ruled out an early resumption of negotiations with the West.

“As for the key elements of the (security guarantee) texts, the United States and its allies, in fact, tell us no,” Riabkov told Russian international television channel RTVI.

Riabkov stressed that “the main problem is that the US and NATO are not willing to make any concessions of any kind on the key demands on the non-expansion of NATO, the deployment of Alliance infrastructure and its return to the limits. of 1997”. “And, of course, also with regard to binding guarantees on the non-placement of (offensive) systems near our borders,” he added.

He regretted that the issues that the countries of the Euro-Atlantic bloc want to talk about are now “secondary” for Moscow, which presented security agreements to the US and NATO in December.

According to the Russian diplomat, the US wants to lengthen the process while continuing the “geopolitical military assimilation” of new territories, getting closer and closer to Moscow. “We have nowhere to retreat, only Moscow is behind,” he said.

He described as “impenetrable” the position of Washington on the allied expansion towards the former Soviet Union, when the Kremlin considers the entry of Ukraine and Georgia into the Alliance as one of its red lines.

US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (left) and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (right) led the talks in Geneva. Photo: DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL / AFP

For all this, he said: “I see no reason to sit down in the next few days, meet again and discuss the same issues again.” When asked about Moscow’s response measures, he did not rule out the deployment of military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela. “I do not want to confirm anything (…), or rule out anything,” he said.

Riabkov recalled that the Russian reaction will depend on the actions of the US and its allies, although he added that taking military measures is not what Moscow wants.

One of the results of the negotiations was that the allies are ready to discuss a new regime on medium and short-range missiles, one of the points in Russia’s security proposals.

At the end of Monday’s negotiations in Geneva with the US, Riabkov assured that both sides had addressed all the security issues facing them and stressed that Washington had taken Russian concerns “very seriously.”

In addition, he assured that Russia has no plans to “attack Ukraine“and that the military maneuvers on the border do not suppose an” escalation “as the West has denounced. The Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) addresses this issue today during a meeting in Vienna.

