The stage of the Colombian attacker Diber Changing At the Cruz Azul Football Club it has been full of ups and downs in his short time on the team. The player arrived as a reinforcement in the summer transfer market, but in his first performances he disappointed the fans with his performance. When the striker began to receive boos, he came forward and showed his scoring side, which is why he has begun to receive trust from the fans.
The attacker appeared when no one was able to beat the rival networks, raising his hand to present himself as the solution to the crisis. And the numbers proved him right: he scored four goals that placed him at the top of the Apertura 2023 scoring table.
Now changing must fight again for ownership in the team Joaquin Morenoespecially for the good time of Angel Sepúlveda; However, there is a possibility that the Machine will play with both forwards for the remainder of the regular phase.
Unfortunately, changing It is very difficult for him to fulfill one of his greatest dreams as a professional, to show himself as an ideal forward for the Colombian team and help his country qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada.
With everything and his good records at present and the physical conditions that make him a different striker, a striker like changing It has no place in the game system that the Colombian team has been using in recent times.
The coach of the coffee growers, Nestor Lorenzo He seeks that the Colombian attack does not have static references, on the contrary, he seeks dynamism in his players. The strategist prioritizes the mobility of his forwards and their ability to play different roles, depending on what is needed in the game.
That is why Colombia plays with Rafael Santos Borré, Luis Díaz, Jhon Durán and James Rodriguez as false ‘9’. They are all fast attackers who create imbalance in the rival area and impose danger.
In this way, Colombia is undefeated in the South American Qualifiers, where it is in third place with five points so far. The results are good and the game is not far behind. Therefore, until now a player with the conditions of changing It is not required in the Colombian national team.
