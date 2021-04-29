He was the only regretful of the case. He gave details of addresses, properties, financial operations, signatures offshore; explained circuits of expatriation of funds. All data that, according to justice, were corroborated. And that earned Leonardo Fariña having been accepted as an accused collaborator in the cause of the Ruta del Dinero K. The sentence for him, however, was five years. The Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) explained why, despite his contributions, he did not obtain a sentence that does not imply the risk of returning to prison. According to the judges, His role was essential for Lázaro Báez to be able to launder $ 55 million in three years.

In more than 3,000 pages, the members of TOF 4 explained how Cristina Kirchner’s former business partner managed to launder millions of dollars using Austral Construcciones, the firm that became operational only twelve days before Néstor Kirchner assumed the presidency of the Nation. Two of the magistrates, Nestor Costabel and Adriana Pallioti They argued that without the help of the Lázaro Báez State, funds could not have been raised to turn them over to the maneuvers that earned him a 12-year sentence.

The two judges spoke of “contaminated funds” by the government of Cristina Kirchner, through “repeated frauds, perpetrated from within the National State” that “altered the budgetary destination of those funds, and, therefore, already upon completion of the payments in favor of Lázaro Antonio Báez, they were irremediably contaminated and thus they entered the coffers of that one “.

But in addition, both Costabel and Pallioti agreed in remarking that without the 51 road contracts that the Kirchnerist government awarded to the Austral Group, the laundering maneuvers that led him to prison and his first trial for corruption would not have existed. What was remarked is that irregularities committed in the awarding of worksBoth the routing and simulation of the bids, such as cost overruns, allowed businessman K to have funds that he turned over to the money laundering structure.

The ruling deals promptly with one of the 26 defendants with the case. This is Leonardo Fariña, the only repentant and the first to become an accused collaborator in a corruption case linked to Kirchnerism. The penalty was high for him and the grounds of the Court explained why.

“Jorge Leonardo Fariña he was the one who laid the foundations on which, after their separation, the complex corporate and banking structure accredited in the case was formed, through which millionaire funds belonging to the Báez group converged, prior to their re-entry into the country under the guise of law, ”the magistrates indicated.

Therefore, although all his contributions were corroborated and at the time of condemning him they reduced the penalty for having been taken as repentant, could not avoid a high sentence, five years in prison.

The judges indicated that the intervention and criminal responsibility of Fariña “is amply accredited from the various evidentiary elements collected in the case, which place him as the first administrator of illicit funds of Lázaro Antonio Báez and they demonstrate their performance dedicated to the conformation of the corporate and banking structure abroad through which the money laundering of millions of dollars was carried out ”.

Namely: without Fariña, the money laundering structure would not have been operational. In other words, “he acted as the administrator of the illicit funds of the Báez group, until the moment he was separated” from the businessman K. In TOF 4 they also indicated that this separation was due “to its high media exposure; circumstance clearly detrimental to the performance of illegal maneuvers in general, but particularly, for money laundering operations, where the essential thing happens through the channeling of funds without arousing suspicion in official bodies ”.

It was highlighted in several sections that the former financier recognized his intervention and responsibility in what became known as the Route of Money K, which “was also proven by the overwhelming amount of evidence that was incorporated, so there is currently no doubt Regarding the handling of illicit funds belonging to the Báez group by the named and hisu performance in the beginning of the negotiations for the acquisition of the financial company SGI, as well as, at the beginning of the corporate and banking network formed abroad with the objective of expanding funds ”.

In other words, the members of the Court that convicted him indicated: “the role that Jorge Leonardo Fariña played within the organization it was decisiveSince, even though his participation was relatively limited in time compared to that of other defendants, he was the one who initiated the process of expatriation of the illicit funds through informal channels, which was the beginning of the entire course of funds that has been detailed throughout this “.

