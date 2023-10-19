Club Deportivo Guadalajara has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent weeks due to its irregular passage in the Apertura 2023, the alleged departure of its technical director, Veljko Paunovic that finally did not happen and the indiscipline of three players: Cristian Calderón, Raúl Martínez and Alexis Vega.
After the mistakes committed, Alexis Vega and his teammates were separated from the first team, so speculation began about his future and the options that players would have inside and outside the Mexican market, being, without a doubt, Vega the most attractive player for some Aztec football clubs with everything and his disciplinary record.
Finally, this Wednesday, October 18, the players were returned to first team activities, although it is not yet known if they will be taken into account by the coaching staff to continue playing during the Apertura 2023.
After the imminent departure of VegaWell, it seems that after this it will not be renewed, his contract will end in June 2024, that is, from January he will be able to negotiate with other clubs to be able to sign as a free agent and in that sense, the Cruz Azul Football Club would be one of the options that could give the rojiblanco 10 a chance.
In the Machine there are several reasons why it would not be unreasonable to have the Mexican attacker in their ranks. The first would be that Alexis Vega As a child he was a fan of Cruz Azul, and in an interview he even revealed that he was part of the blue team’s entertainment group for more than a year, so his affection for the club he loves could make him take into account a blue sky proposal.
Giving a second chance to players who are not having a good time in their clubs is also very common in La Noria and a very similar example is Marco Fabian and more recently Uriel Antunaboth former red and white players who came to the Machine and performed well.
Another reason is that Cruz Azul could pay for the high salary that a player like Alexis Vegaso money would not be an issue to acquire the forward’s services.
In this way, we will have to wait to see how this situation develops at the end of the year and for the winter transfer market to open.
