The spearhead of all international initiatives undertaken to seek a peaceful solution to the Venezuelan crisis is Colombia. This was made known on Tuesday Maria Corina Machado at a press conference with Latin American media in which he participated TIME. This is in response to concerns that the days are passing and there is no solution in sight – at least in the public sphere.

“If there is a country in the world that is affected by the crisis in Venezuela, it is Colombia,” said Machado when asked by this newspaper how she assessed the efforts in Bogotá and whether they were, in fact, giving Maduro more time.

For Machado, “the Colombian government knows that if Nicolás Maduro clings on (to power), we will see a large wave of migration (…). The Colombian government is clear that for the good of the region it is in everyone’s interest to move towards a transition.”

The Colombian Foreign MinisterLuis Gilberto Murillo, He has been one of the most visible faces in the conversations that are taking place between his government and that of Brazil, Mexico and USA. Machado confirmed conversations with the official, but reported that he has not done so with him. President Gustavo Petro. “Let us expect firm, clear positions in line with democratic values,” he said, referring to the Colombian president.

Nicolas Maduro He claims to have won the presidential election of last July 28thbut the CNE has not been able to prove this information, claiming that its transmission system was “hacked.” However, only Chavismo gives credence to this version that seems implausible, since in the early hours of the 29th, when the president of the CNE, Elvis Amorosoread the first bulletin and said that he had a transmission of 80 percent of the results.

“We will not hand over the wealth of this country to imperialism, we will not hand over political power in this country to this fascist oligarchy,” Maduro said on Monday, after three days of absence and accompanied by his ministers, most of them military.

Even so, Machado sees it as “a good sign” that Maduro maintains a channel with Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. “I feel that, at least, the willingness not to close the channel (of communications) with Brazil, Mexico and Colombia is a good sign and we will wait to see what happens in these weeks, which I think is crucial” and added that within Chavismo there are groups that “are clearly willing to negotiate and pressure for that (the transition) to happen and others that are not. Others are entrenched and willing to do anything.”

The nuances of dialogue with Venezuela

Amid this optimism, there are nuances. For example, Mexican President Manuel Andrés López Obrador said on Tuesday that he would wait for the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela on the elections before talking with Lula and Petro.

While the opposition has published the minutes on the Internet, the Carter Center says there is no evidence that Maduro won and the United Nations reported that it will make public its report on the elections, there are at least 2,229 people in prison, of which 1,393 have been verified by the NGO Foro Penal.

Among those arrested are 117 teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17, 14 indigenous people, 17 people with disabilities and 182 women. In addition, police and military personnel patrol the country’s cities at night to prevent new protests against Maduro.

Police officers have also been photographed searching for young people who participated in post-election protests and who live in buildings provided by the government.

On the other hand, the National Assembly with a Chavista majority and headed by Jorge Rodríguez, accelerates the approval of laws regulating social networks. For several days, on orders of Maduro himself, X has been blocked in the country, as well as a dozen entertainment and e-commerce portals.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez proposed in a parliamentary session to “reform electoral laws” so that foreigners cannot express their opinion on the country’s elections. “There are those from the UN panel of experts saying that they signed, they have no words, they are garbage without words, that panel of experts is a panel of garbage without words because they signed saying that the report is private to the electoral power of Venezuela.”

Although the situation seems to be hopeless, Machado insists that Maduro only resorts to force and violence, but that this will not prevent Edmundo González from taking office as president on January 10, 2025, because “he won with 67 percent of the votes (…) and more votes continue to arrive.”