A MONEY!🤑🔥

With exclusive information from our Director @Carlos_PonzEspanyol asks 10 million for César Montes, it was also confirmed that the Mexican center-back is not in negotiations to reach the Nest, the desire of the ‘Cachorro’ is to continue playing in Europe. pic.twitter.com/NfrkcZuYHu

– RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) July 19, 2023