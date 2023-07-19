One of the Mexicans who had the best season in Europe in the 2022/23 campaign was Cesar Monteswho despite having arrived at Espanyol in the winter market, established himself as a starter.
Despite his good performance, the Aztec central defender was relegated along with the ‘Periquitos’ group, for which reason there was immediate speculation about what his fate would be in the 2023/2024 campaign. Due to the summer with the Mexican team, the future of the ‘Puppy‘ had been paused.
However, for weeks he was linked to Club América and now, after winning the Gold Cup title with Mexico, rumors continued about his possible arrival in Coapa. In the last hours, it was mentioned that America would be very interested in taking over the services of the 26-year-old center-back. However, the mission to sign the central defender would be more than complicated.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the newspaper RECORDEspanyol would have set a price of 10 million euros by Cesar Montes, something that in America they would not be willing to pay. In fact, no Liga MX team would be in a position to sign the Mexican, so his return to Mexican soccer looks complicated.
Another of the reasons that would distance the ‘Puppy‘ de las Águilas, according to the aforementioned source, is that he prefers to stay in European football, so that will be his priority when choosing the shirt he will wear next season.
#reasons #César #Montes #arrive #Club #América #rumors
Leave a Reply