Cade Cowell It is one of the most surprising reinforcements for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Mexican-American winger signed with Chivas de Guadalajara, which simultaneously generated expectations and controversy within the Sacred Flock. The 20-year-old former San José Earthquakes player is one of the top jewels of the Stars and Stripes team for the coming years.
Despite having a Mexican passport, the winger acknowledged that his bond with the country is not very deep, an issue that caused annoyance among the most purist fans of Chivas de Guadalajara. In a recent interview with Telemundo, Cowell spoke about the process of his arrival to the rojiblanco team and how he made the decision to come to Mexico.
“Obviously it doesn't feel real, but it's an honor to be able to play for a team like Chivas, with so much history, with so many trophies they've won. When they spoke to me, I was excited from the first day (…) You can't get too excited because you never “You know how it goes at the beginning (negotiations), but when it became more real it made me very happy, very excited about it. I'm very happy that they gave me this opportunity.”
– Cade Cowell
According to the most recent reports, the Mexican-American winger, who would replace Alexis Vega, is already working alongside his teammates and could be taken into account by Fernando Gago to play against Tigres in the corresponding duel this weekend. to day 2.
Chivas de Guadalajara will visit the UANL team at the Volcán this Sunday, January 21.
