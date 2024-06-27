In the last hours, the possible departure of Brian Rodriguez of the Club AmericaAC has gained more strength and everything indicates that, if the desired offer arrives, the Uruguayan could end his stay in Mexico.
Currently, Brian is focused on Uruguay in the Copa America 2024 and has not defined his future, but he concluded last semester with the intention of leaving Coapa, despite the fact that Julian Quiñones it was already sounding like he was leaving the club.
It is worth remembering that The Rayito was about to leave the Eagles in the winter market, when there was the formal offer of the Fiorentina on the table America club; However, the signing went cold and in the end the Italian team decided not to close his incorporation.
There are two factors that do not have the company completely happy. Brian Rodriguez. The first of them is the role of ownership in the Americabecause even with the departure of Quiñones, competing against Alejandro Zendejas and Javairo Dilrosun does not make the 24-year-old footballer very happy.
Brian’s goal is to establish himself as a starter or compete in Europe, since he has his sights set on 2026 World Cup and it is essential to arrive with a good sign at the Uruguay national team.
The other area revolves around family, because if it is not Europe, Brian could lower his salary by up to 40% in order to play with the Penarol from Uruguaya team that would also give him the spotlight on his home turf.
In the latest edition of Spicy Soccerin ESPNCésar Caballero confirmed having contact with Brian Rodríguez’s entourage, who assure him that The Ray is seriously looking to get out of America club this same transfer market.
He also added a brief comment on a legal situation that Brian Rodriguez would have against him, which has not proceeded in its entirety, but which reinforces the Uruguayan’s intention to leave the America after a two-time championship.
