After his elimination in the semifinals in the Clausura 2023 tournament, the America club He is working hard on what will be the conformation of his squad for the next contest, from the outset several casualties are expected because they need a clean.
And, in turn, they will go in search of new signings and one of them that they have in their sights is the Colombian from the rojibegros de Atlas, Julian Quinonesthe historic footballer of the Guadalajara team is in his best stage as a footballer and several clubs are interested in his signing, one of them clearly the Águilas who are looking to renew their offensive.
Grupo Orlegi have a very well priced player, because they are aware of the interest that many clubs in Mexico and abroad have in him, but they will only release Quinones If there is an offer on the table that considers the 12 million dollarsa figure that would have already led Cruz Azul out of the negotiation as one of the interested clubs, but that América could try to cover by taking advantage of the sale of Edson Alvarez that is shaping up to happen from ajax bound for Borussia Dortmund.
However, it is worth remembering that 20% does not correspond to the total sale, but to the profits of those in Amsterdam, so Coapa could receive around 4 million. In other words, the capital team would be interested in investing in the coffee grower given the situation they are experiencing if they cannot reach a final since Opening 2019. It must also be remembered that Independiente de Argentina would be paying off its million-dollar debt soon to those of Coapa for the signing of Cecilio Dominguez a few years ago.
Although the attack was not a problem for the Mexico City team, at least in the regular phase where they were the best offense and Henry Martin He kept the individual scoring title, an element like the South American would not go wrong. In addition, to clearly improve the other lines with better elements to aspire to the championship.
